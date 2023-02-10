CENTRAL CITY – The Centennial Broncos and the Cross County/Osceola Twisters joined a field of 16 teams in the new state-of-the-art Central City Dome for the start of C-3 district wrestling on Friday.

Crofton/Bloomfield is the current leader in the team race, but only 10.5 points separate the top squad from the fifth place team.

Centennial is in seventh place and will send just two wrestlers to the semifinals. Jarrett Dodson at 145 improved to 44-7 with wins over Alex Ramponi of Crofton/Bloomfield and Corbin Kyes of Central City by pin in 1:26. Dodson will take on Owen Sack of St. Paul (33-6) for a ticket to the state championships.

At 126 Garrison Schernikau scored wins over Evan Hollander of Crofton/Bloomfield by major decision 15-3 and Kaden Knake of Syracuse with a 5-0 win. He will take on 47-4 Trev Arlt of Yutan in the semifinals.

Still alive for the Broncos are Kasten Ruether (32-15) at 106 pounds; Cael Payne at 138 (24-19); Keenan Kosek (17-12) at 152; Breckin Schoepf (36-14) at 160; Cyrus Songster (25-17) at 170; Nikolas Keith (8-9) at 220 and Paul Fehlhafer (32-15) at 285.

The CC/O Twisters are led by 106-pound freshman Devin Nuttelman (45-2) who defeated Silas Sedlacek of Tri-County in the quarterfinals and will face Layne Baker of St. Paul in the semifinals.

At 132, Liam White (7-26) was still battling at deadline, however Koy Mentink at 113, Kalan Lane at 120 and Ty Racek at 152 all saw their seasons end on Friday.

Action at the C-3 resumes today at 9:30 a.m.

Top 10

Team scoring - 1.Crofton/Bloomfield 63; 2.Yutan 62; 3.Central City 55; 4.St. Paul 53; 5.Fairbury 52.5; 7.Centennial 43; 8.Tri-County 41; 9.Doniphan-Trumbull 29; 10.Palmyra 23; 14. Cross County/Osceola 9.