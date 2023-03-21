CENTRAL CITY – A dozen teams made their way to Preferred Popcorn Field in Central City on Tuesday for the Merrick County track and field invite.

The weatherman provided temperatures in the low 50s, but a cool southerly wind kept things a little bit on the chilly side for the competitors.

The weather did allow for all 17 events to be contested.

Teams competing in the meet included; Cedar Bluffs, Central City, Cross County, Elba, Fullerton, High Plains, Mead, Nebraska Christian, Palmer, Twin River, Wood River.

The Storm had a strong showing in the hurdles where Brodey Spurling of High Plains was third in the 100 highs and in the same event Camden Morris took fourth place.

The Storm’s 4x100 relay was clocked at 46.92 for second place.

In the 300 hurdles Carter Urkoski, a freshman at High Plains, posted the only win of the day for the Storm when he ran a 46.88. Teammate Camden Morris was sixth.

Sophomore Haden Helgoth was third in the 800 and fourth in the 1600.

High Plains added to their haul of medals with a second place in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:52.78.

The Cougars did not post a win on Tuesday as junior Izaac Dickey was the only Cross County athlete to score in the field events with a sixth place in the shot put. In the running events the Cougars’ only points would have come in the 4x400 where they finished sixth and in the 4x100 with a sixth place.

All event winners and area athletes who placed.

Field Events

Discus: 1.Cole Brandes, CC 130-09; 6.T.J. Hiett, HP 115-04

Long Jump: 1.Vendyll Juzyk, NC 19-9 ¾

High Jump: 1.Truman Ryan, CC 5-8; 3.James Elgin, CC 5-4

Pole Vault: 1.Roe Patton, FUL 12-0; 6.Camden Morris, HP 9-6

Triple Jump: 1.Vendell Juzyk, NC 42-3 ¾; 5.Brodey Spurling, HP 38-2.

Shot Put: 1.Ryder Kleckner, TR 45-01; 6.Izaac Dickey, CC 41-01.

Running Events

4x100 relay: 1.Central City 46.22; 2. High Plains 46.92 (Lance Russell, Carter Urkoski, Gage Friesen, Gavin Morris); 6.Cross County 48.54

(Izaac Dickey, Dylan Fanning, Tyler Shoup, Brayden Schmidtberger).

4x400 Relay: 1.Central City 3:48.94; 2.High Plains 3:52.78 (Mario Lesiak, Carter Urkoski, Gage Friesen, Lance Russell); 5. Cross County 4:04.82 (Dalton Noble, Jackson Lindburg, Tyler Shoup, Brayden Schmidtberger)

4x800 Relay: 1.Nebraska Christian 9:05.31

110 hurdles: 1.Tyler Carroll, CC 15.00; 3.Brodey Spurling, HP 19.88; 4.Camden Morris, HP 20.30.

300 hurdles: 1.Carter Urkoski, HP 46.88; 6.Camden Morris, HP 51.63

100: 1.Fletcher Dubas, FUL 12.26

200: 1.Tyler Carroll, CC 23.76; 6.Gavin Morris, HP 25.11.

400: 1.Aiden Norman, FUL 54.79; 3.Lance Russell, HP 56.77; 6.Haden Helgoth, HP 58.76

800: 1.Brodey Flynn, NC 2:15.71; 3.Haden Helgoth, HP 2:16.43

1600: 1.Noah Fischer, NC 5:01.07; 4.HadenHelgoth, HP 5:19.88

3200: 1.Jacob Swanson, NC 10:57.57