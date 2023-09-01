SCHUYLER – It had been a long time coming, but on Thursday afternoon the Centennial Broncos girls cross country team captured their first invite title in many years.

The Broncos edged the host Schuyler Warriors 37-41, while Columbus Lakeview (48) finished third; Wahoo (51) was fourth and North Bend with 77 points rounded out the top five in the eight team field.

“That was pretty exciting to win a meet and have a team score for the girls,” said head coach Rob Johansen. “That was the girl’s first win in cross country meet in many years.”

The team was led to the tape by junior Grace Schernikau who was third with a time of 22:08.08, just 29 seconds off the championship pace set by Schuyler sophomore Miriam Deanda and only 10 second back of second place Emma Williams of North Bend.

Just behind Schernikau was freshman Marley Olson who took fifth with a time of 22:13.29; placing 12th was freshman Josie Butzke with a clocking of 23:51.22 and in 18th was junior Josie Turnbull with a her 5K time of 26:00.09.

The boy’s team only had three runners so they did not post a team score.

North Bend’s Brier Cerny led the way with a time of 17:40. 73, second was Logan View’s Sam Peters with a clocking of 17:50.48 and rounding out the top three runners was Wahoo’s Ales Adamec with a time of 18:54.38.

Centennial’s top finish went to junior Camden Winkelman with a ninth place finish and a time of 19:44.43; in 11th was Matthew Hoops with a clocking of 19:54.76 and senior Garrison Schernikau crossed the tape in 22nd with a 20:37.61

“Old coaches like myself, don't get too excited knowing that it's a long season of improving and trying to keep everyone healthy. Being able to finish strong in October at the state meet in Kearney is the ultimate goal,” stated Johansen. “Early success is also a great confidence builder and we needed a good shot of that. It was a good first meet running the full 5k and seeing their times and places that give me a measuring guide of conditioning.”

Centennial will be at the Milford invite on Thursday, September 7th.

Girl’s scoring-1. Centennial 37; 2.Schuyler 41; 3.Columbus Lakeview 48; 4.Wahoo 51; 5.North Bend Central 77; 6.Logan View 81; 7. David City 97; 8. Palmer NTS.

Boys scoring-1.Wahoo 28; 2.Columbus Lakeview 48; 3.Schuyler 52; 4.Logan View 55; 5.David City 62; 6.North Bend Central 86; 7.Centennial NTS; 8.Palmer NTS.