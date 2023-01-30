Centennial girls upend Thayer Central 36-31

Centennial knocked down 12 of 31 shots from the floor but went just 4 of 15 from three. Catelynn Bargen and Savannah Horne netted eight points apiece to lead the offensive effort, while Ella Wambold and Averie Stuhr both added six. Cora Payne finished with five points and Karley Naber capped the scoring with three.

“We had a great first half and battled through some foul trouble adversity to secure the win. I was really proud of how the girls executed our defensive game plan and how they communicated and worked as a team,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “Thayer is a nice team with one of the best players in Class C-2 in Natalie Tietjen, but our girls shut her down for the most part and frustrated her offensive rhythm. We are playing some really good basketball right now and hopefully it can carry over into the conference tournament this coming week and beyond.”