Centennial girls stifled by Oakland-Craig pressure

MALCOLM – The Oakland-Craig Knights set their offense up with their defense on Tuesday. That made life miserable for the Centennial Bronco girls' basketball team.

The Broncos turned the ball over eight of the first 11 times they tried to push it up the court and O-C took advantage of errant passes and steals to build a commanding 27-4 halftime lead. The Broncos had 40 turnovers in the game.

The Knights improved to 7-2 on the year with a 43-14 win over the Broncos in the opening girls’ game of the Malcolm Holiday Tournament.

The second half saw the Knights go to their bench early and often and most of the Oakland-Craig starters watched the second half from the sidelines while several substitutes saw action for the Knights.

Oakland-Craig was led in scoring by junior Chaney Nelson with 20 points, all but five scored over the first eight minutes. Nelson scored the first five points of the third quarter and took a seat on the Knight bench.

Knight sophomore Morgan Ray was next in scoring with six. Oakland-Craig was 17 of 40 from the field overall and that included 4 of 13 on 3-point shots. They were just 5 of 16 at the free throw line.