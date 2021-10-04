Centennial falls by 2 at Bishop Neumann in football

WAHOO – The Centennial Broncos gave the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers all they could handle Friday night but ultimately came up just short, falling 23-21 as the Cavaliers won their fourth straight game.

Quarterback Maj Nisly hit 20 of 28 passes for 221 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss. The junior also ran for 15 yards and another score.

Running back Michael Nisly eclipsed the 100-yard plateau for the second straight game and the third time this season, as the senior logged 29 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown for Centennial. He also caught one pass for three yards.

Senior wideout Jake Bargen hauled in nine receptions for 143 yards to pace the Broncos’ receiving game, while junior Lane Zimmer added four catches for 43 yards.

Defensively, seniors Jayden Hartshorn and Carson Fehlhafer led Centennial with seven and six tackles, respectively. Samuel Payne added five tackles and the senior recovered one of two Bishop Neumann fumbles – Bargen recovered the other lost fumble.

The Broncos drop to 4-2 with the loss and return to the gridiron next Friday at Wilber-Clatonia.