COLUMBUS – About 110 new and returning students have received scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year at Central Community College-Columbus. Scholarship recipients from the York area include: Taylor Umstead of Shelby, Amanda Schreiner Memorial Scholarship and the Behlen Memorial Scholarship; Vaughn Pedersen of Clarks, Bernice Blomenkamp Smith Scholarship and the Donald Schupbach Scholarship; Maddie Baxa of Grafton, Committed to Your Success Scholarship; Emma Jones of Osceola, Committed to Your Success Scholarship and the Transition Advantage Scholarship; Carissa Jasper of Shelby, Committed to Your Success Scholarship and the Transition Advantage Scholarship; Jenette Miller of Stromsburg, EducationQuest Foundation Scholarship; Mackenzie Pinney of Osceola, Mary Lou and Jim Holmberg Scholarship and the Pro-Am Golf Tournament Scholarship; Ashley Van Housen of Polk, Nebraska Career Scholarship and the Transition Advantage Scholarship; Wesley Wostrel of Clarks, Pro-Am Golf Tournament Scholarship; Rebecca Krupicka of Milligan, Pro-Am Golf Tournament Scholarship; Kaler Johansen of Stromsburg, Richard D. Abraham Scholarship.