COLUMBUS – About 110 new and returning students have received scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year at Central Community College-Columbus. Scholarship recipients from the York area include: Taylor Umstead of Shelby, Amanda Schreiner Memorial Scholarship and the Behlen Memorial Scholarship; Vaughn Pedersen of Clarks, Bernice Blomenkamp Smith Scholarship and the Donald Schupbach Scholarship; Maddie Baxa of Grafton, Committed to Your Success Scholarship; Emma Jones of Osceola, Committed to Your Success Scholarship and the Transition Advantage Scholarship; Carissa Jasper of Shelby, Committed to Your Success Scholarship and the Transition Advantage Scholarship; Jenette Miller of Stromsburg, EducationQuest Foundation Scholarship; Mackenzie Pinney of Osceola, Mary Lou and Jim Holmberg Scholarship and the Pro-Am Golf Tournament Scholarship; Ashley Van Housen of Polk, Nebraska Career Scholarship and the Transition Advantage Scholarship; Wesley Wostrel of Clarks, Pro-Am Golf Tournament Scholarship; Rebecca Krupicka of Milligan, Pro-Am Golf Tournament Scholarship; Kaler Johansen of Stromsburg, Richard D. Abraham Scholarship.
CCC-Columbus students receive scholarships
Related to this story
Most Popular
Q: Will the second season of “Dark Winds” be shown, and on which network?
From Church to Chouse: Benedict couple still saving souls by turning church into safe haven for rescued animals
BENEDICT — When the Benedict Zion Evangelical Lutheran church closed its doors in January of 2020, it was a blessing in disguise for a couple,…
Littleton (Colo.) Heritage defensive back Rex Guthrie announced his commitment to Nebraska on Monday. Here’s the key information to know about…
James Howard McLean, age 87, of Stromsburg, passed away June 17, 2023 at his home in Stromsburg.
Kirby Crawford, who owns Kirby’s School of Dance and Kirtsey’s Boutique on the south side of the square in York has announced several promotio…