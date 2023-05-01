COLUMBUS – Marci Ostmeyer of Osceola has been selected as the 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award recipient from Central Community College-Columbus.

Ostmeyer has earned an associate of arts degree from CCC-Columbus before going on to earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s degree in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade administration from UNK.

She launched her career in education as a fourth-grade teacher but later made the transition into teaching middle school and high school mathematics.

Today, Ostmeyer serves as the professional development director at Educational Service Unit 7 in Columbus and coordinates the department’s efforts in supporting the 19 public schools in the ESU’s service area. As the ESU’s math specialist, she also helps school district teachers and administrators to improve the teaching of mathematics and to select high quality instructional materials.

She has been active at the state level as a member of the 2009 and 2015 Nebraska Math Standards revision teams and several Nebraska Department of Education committees. Since 2009, she has held numerous positions as a board member for the Nebraska Association of Teachers of Mathematics. Nationally, she was tapped to serve on committees for the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and is the current chair of its Membership and Affiliate Relations Committee.

Ostmeyer received the 2008 Pinnacle Bank Teacher of the Year at Cross County Community Schools and the 2019 Donald W. Miller Distinguished Service Award for contributions to the improvement of mathematics education in Nebraska.

She and her husband, Rance, have three children and five grandchildren.