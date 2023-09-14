The life and career of legendary director William Friedkin, who passed away Aug. 7 at age 87, will be celebrated with a two-part programming tribute this fall. Part 1 is tonight and consists of three famous Friedkin-directed features. Up first is 1971's The French Connection (pictured), the Best Picture Oscar-winning crime thriller about two New York narcotics cops (Best Actor winner Gene Hackman and Supporting Actor nominee Roy Scheider) who set out to bust a French drug-smuggling ring. Friedkin won a Best Director Oscar for helming this film, which features one of cinema's greatest car chases. The director also staged another classic car chase in tonight's next film, the neo-noir action thriller To Live and Die in L.A. (1985). William Petersen plays a Secret Service agent who becomes obsessed with tracking down a notorious and dangerous Los Angeles counterfeiter (Willem Dafoe). This evening's final Friedkin film is The Boys in the Band (1970), a drama in which a gay birthday party turns into a night of soul-searching when the host's (Golden Globe nominee Kenneth Nelson) straight college roommate turns up by mistake. Part 2 of TCM's tribute to Friedkin will air Nov. 26, with the network premiere of the 2018 documentary Friedkin Uncut, followed by one of the director's most famous films: the classic 1973 chiller The Exorcist, which earned him another Best Director Oscar nod.