YORK — Tickets for the CASA for York County Duck Race are available at the York Chamber of Commerce office during regular hours. They are also available from CASA for York County Board of Directors members. Support the CASA advocates who support the foster children of York County by purchasing a Duck for the first annual race. Cost for a duck is $5, all of which goes to the local program. The race will be held on August 27, 2023 at the Family Aquatic Center in Mincks Park in York at 4 p.m.
CASA for York County Duck Race
