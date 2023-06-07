Rienk Mast watched the video and immediately liked what he saw.

A center his size, with his skill, standing at the free throw line, directing traffic, driving to the hoop, firing deft passes to guards cutting in front of him.

Six-foot-nine, 245-pound Derrick Walker did all that for Nebraska last season. Mast — 6-10, 240 — plans to do it for the Huskers next season.

“I like setting up my teammates, and many of the highlights were Derrick passing the ball to Keisei (Tominaga) for back cuts,” Mast said when he signed with NU. “I’d love doing that.”

Whether Mast can match Walker’s stat line — 13.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists — may depend on how well Mast handles Big Ten teams. In three years at Bradley, he faced exactly one of them — Wisconsin in the 2023 NIT. He had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Pretty good. But just one contest.

New Mexico transfer Josiah Allick has played three games against the Big Ten. Charlotte transfer Brice Williams hasn’t played any.

Nebraska’s NCAA tournament chances next season rise and fall on whether three mid-major transfers — plus Iowa transfer Ahron Ulis — can deliver from tip to buzzer. Ulis is no stranger to league play, and coach Fred Hoiberg has cited it as one of Ulis’ strengths.

Mid-major production can require some projection, but Hoiberg has criteria for determining a Big Ten-caliber player.

“Can they match up physically? I think you look at that first and foremost,” Hoiberg said Friday. “And you’ve got guys who have size. And then you look at what they did in their production against the power five when they did have matchups against those schools.”

Mast played the Badgers and Arkansas last year, averaging 15.5 points and nine rebounds. Williams didn’t play any, but averaged 15 points against Final Four entrant Florida Atlantic. At New Mexico, Allick played in a Mountain West full of NCAA and NIT squads. In eight games against Mountain West NCAA teams, Allick averaged 7.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.

While NU has hit on several power conference transfers — Terran Petteway, Andrew White III, James Palmer and Walker among them — its history with mid-major transfers has been a mixed bag.

One of the first was one of the best — Andrew Drevo, the Barry Collier-era forward who left then-Division II Morningside for NU and averaged 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over two seasons.

Recent North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel posted 12 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his one year. Western Kentucky transfer Dalano Banton parlayed one year at NU — 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds — into an NBA draft pick. SMU’s Emmanuel Bandoumel played a key culture-building role in one year while his 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game largely mirrored his career line with the Mustangs.

Griesel, Banton and Bandoumel all struggled shooting the 3 against Big Ten defenses. Other mid-major/lower-division transfers struggled, period.

Shooters Matej Kavas and Trevor Lakes never found a rhythm, both shooting worse than 34% from 3-point range. On a seven-win team, Robert Morris transfer guard Dachon Burke averaged 12.2 points but took 12 shots per game to do it. He had a negative turnover-to-assist ratio.

But, unless one considers five-star Georgetown forward Isaac Copeland a mid-major transfer, Mast is probably the most polished mid-major post NU has ever attracted. Allick is a close second. And Hoiberg has said NBA scouts told him Williams is a steal of a transfer.

The right collection of mid-major transfers can work. Penn State is proof.

In Happy Valley, Siena transfer Jalen Pickett, Bucknell’s Andrew Funk and Drexel’s Cam Wynter led the Nittany Lions to the Big Ten tournament finals and the NCAA tournament’s second round. With a short bench that trio, plus seniors Seth Lundy and Myles Dread, shot their way to success, ranking second nationally in 3s made.

The transfers fit coach Micah Shrewsberry’s vision for a program — small, smart, versatile, relentless in making trios.

Hoiberg believes his transfers do the same thing.

“It’s just all about how they fit into your system,” he said. “And we feel that everybody we added to our roster does fit with how we play. That to me is more important than the level where they were at. All those guys put up great numbers and had very good production where they were. We think that’ll translate because, one, they’ve got the size, they’ve got the strength, and (two) they fit how we want to play.”