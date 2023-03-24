Loud. Fast. Full.

A Nebraska football spring practice under new coach Matt Rhule was all of that Thursday morning — and then some.

First, Rhule’s massive staff of assistants and personnel was on display. Only the position coaches handled instruction, but others stood with visiting recruits, talked to visiting coaches, even cleared media traffic from open warehouse doors that separate the indoor and outdoor portions of the Hawks Championship Center.

Second, the assistants, almost without exception, use their voice to full throat.

“High hands, tight elbows, good torque!” yelled running backs coach EJ Barthel to prospective Husker punt returners.

“I’ve got so much more juice than you!” said Garret McGuire, the 24-year-old receivers coach who kept up a constant dialogue with his players during drills.

“Drive! Drive!” said Donovan Raiola, who might have been NU’s most intense assistant coach last season. Now, he’s a company of intense coaches and seemed even more amped up Thursday.

And NU’s pace of practice, too, was notable. Reporters watched roughly 40 minutes of the workout — mostly special teams and individual drills — as coaches sprinted and jogged to and from stations. Players worked inside and outside the Hawks — where cold temps made for an experience that felt more like late November than late March.

Items seen and heard by reporters at practice:

SEEN: Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield — perhaps the quieter one of the bunch — working with green-jersey-wearing Husker quarterbacks. Satterfield had the QBs going through the basics of, well, taking a snap from under center and handing off the ball — NU will work much more under center — and, later, mobility drills that had signal callers rolling hard to their left and throwing against their body’s motion. These drills were common 2018-2021, when Mario Verduzco was the quarterbacks coach.

SEEN: A fairly small number of offensive linemen in camp, around 15. One — Teddy Prochazka — is in a green jersey and another, Gunnar Gottula, is an early enrollee. With Prochazka running clearly with the 2s unit, the top unit, on Thursday, was left tackle Turner Corcoran, left guard Ethan Piper, center Ben Scott, right guard Nouredin Nouili and right tackle Bryce Benhart. Prochazka and walk-on Ezra Miller were the backup tackles.

SEEN and HEARD: That offensive line working in tandem with tight ends on pulling drills, prompting the parent of one visiting recruit to say “this is going to be a tight end, H-back offense, isn’t it?”

SEEN: Zavier Betts, Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, Billy Kemp, Emmett Johnson and Elliott Brown returning punts under the watchful eye of Barthel, who appears to be the returners coach. It’ll be a position to watch, and NU intends to field and return more punts than it has in the past.

HEARD: Coach Matt Rhule, talking more quietly than many of his assistants, often with an additional pointer to their teaching. As new linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek talked to a variety of defensive players about tackling, Rhule — stocking cap in hand, phone in pocket — would accentuate Dvoracek’s direction. Occasionally Rhule would shape Dvoracek’s teaching, too. To work with Rhule, this is part of the deal; his imprint is on a lot of positions.

SEEN AND HEARD: Defensive coordinator Tony White running multiple drills as one of the loudest voices on the field. An early one featured two groups of linemen working on coming out of their stances against a cluster of upside-down trash cans.

SEEN: Multiple area high school coaches on hand. Among them were Omaha North’s Larry Martin, York coach Glen Snodgrass and former longtime Papillion-La Vista South coach Walt Olsen. Also there was Mark Waller, the president of the Lincoln Football Coaches Association.

SEEN: Defensive backs Javin Wright and Dwight Bootle in green jerseys going through drills.

SEEN AND HEARD: Receivers going through the “blaster,” an apparatus with yellow plastic sticks on both sides meant for players to run through. “Coach Brown likes this one!” McGuire yelled as Ron Brown — the director of player support and outreach and a longtime former assistant — grinned. “You gotta call the fire department to get me out of this one!” Brown replied.​

SEEN: One of the nation’s top 2024 tight ends, Jaden Reddell, taking in practice, The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder is a Top 100 prospect and hails from the same high school, Raymore-Peculiar in Missouri, as current NU receiver signee Jaidyn Doss. Multiple NU staffers filtered over to greet him. “Glad you’re here,” linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek told him. Another 2024 visitor included Olathe (Kan.) East offensive lineman Brett Carroll, who has a Colorado State offer.

HEARD: “Don’t stutter-step — I want you to finish!” Barthel, talking to his running backs, in particular Johnson, a redshirt freshman. Anthony Grant did not practice again Thursday.

SEEN: Dr. Susan Elza, Rhule’s chief of staff, probably talking to the most constituents at practice — Husker assistants, parents, high school coaches — in a role that seems to encompass all parts of the workout.

SEEN: Nebraska 2023 receiver signee Malachi Coleman, in sweatpants and a hoodie, taking in practice on and around the field with his future position group. At one point position coach Garret McGuire had to scoot Coleman out of the way while transitioning drills. Coleman will graduate this spring before joining the team in the summer.

SEEN AND HEARD: McGuire entering into drills with his receivers. The 24-year-old led the group to a tackling sled, setting up the workout by saying “We’re going to ‘Boom! Boom! Boom!’ as he delivered a hit on all three tackling dummies. Elbows in and thumbs up on contact, he said. Billy Kemp, Marcus Washington and Shawn Hardy volunteered to be the first to go. “There’s a reason you’re hanging out with Corey and CJ all winter,” McGuire said, referring to strength coach Corey Campbell and assistant CJ White, comparing the hit-and-lift sequence to a hang clean.

SEEN AND HEARD: Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton working closely with Ru’Quan Buckley, Nash Hutmacher and Stephon Wynn on a tackling sled in one end zone. The 36-year-old Knighton — a former NFL lineman — demonstrated technique before stepping back and offering pointers. “Full extension!” Knighton said as defenders hit. “Don’t let that inside hand go too early. Stay low the whole time.”

SEEN: Brodie Tagaloa and Jake Appleget in green jerseys running routes with the tight end group. Tagaloa is transitioning from defensive line while Appleget is moving from linebacker.

SEEN: Defensive back Tommi Hill going through practice. Hill was suspended Monday while getting off-the-field matters in order but was a full participant Thursday. At one point while Hill stretched, coach Matt Rhule walked by and took a picture of Hill with his phone.