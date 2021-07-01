Camelia
Camelia - what a beauty queen....a long hair Calico spayed female gem. She was rescued from a rural community and... View on PetFinder
YORK – A 48-year-old Lincoln woman is facing three felony charges – one being a Class 1B felony carrying the possibility of 20 years to life i…
Bill Moos wouldn't say if the decision to retire was solely his own. He says conversations with UNL officials were "adult" but not "contentious."
YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting a surge of COVID-19 cases in York County and officials say two variants have been ident…
YORK – Over the four-day timespan of June 19-22, there were 16 new COVID cases in York County.
YORK – Gregory Meyers, III, 42, of York, has been charged with two felony counts of being in violation of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry Act.
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Quentin Bowen, who lives in Richardson County, spent a week in the hospital and still has not fully recovered nearly a month and a half after first getting sick.
YORK – Dakota Russell, 24, of Sutton, has been sentenced to probation for possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of drugs.