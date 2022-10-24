C2-7 Subdistrict Volleyball

STROMSBURG – The Centennial Broncos fought tooth and nail, hanging tough with 2-seed Fullerton in all three sets of Monday night’s C2-7 subdistrict semifinals. However, the Broncos could not find the final run needed to pull out any of the sets, as the Warriors closed the first and second sets on 4-0 runs and won the final three points of the third set to reach the subdistrict finals with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 sweep.

The two teams traded blows early, before a 7-3 run in the middle of the first set helped Fullerton open a 17-11 lead. The Broncos landed a counterpunch in winning five of the next six rallied to climb back into the match.

After Centennial cut the deficit to two points late, the Warriors ripped off four straight points to end the set and gain the upper hand early with a 25-19 win.

Fullerton continued its momentum to the start of the second set, winning eight of the first 10 rallies. However, Centennial again answered back. Behind a kill and two aces from Karley Naber, winners from Cora Payne and Bargen and Payne and Bargen’s assisted block, the Broncos ripped off a 7-0 run to turn an 11-7 hole into a two-point lead.

Back and forth the two teams battles down the stretch, with Centennial eventually evening the set at 21-all late. However, Fullerton answered back with two quick points to prompt a Bronco timeout. Coming out of the break, the Warriors notched a block and a kill to end the set on a 4-0 run as they won the set 25-21 and took a decisive 2-0 lead in the match.

Fullerton opened up a 19-15 lead in the middle of the third set, but Centennial refused to fold quietly. Payne, Naber and Bargen again sparked a lengthy Bronco run – this one six consecutive points to take a 21-19 lead.

The Warriors battled back to even the set at 22 before Bargen regained the lead for Centennial with a kill. Fullerton then rattled of three straight points to end the match with a 25-23 win to complete the sweep.

Payne unofficially hammered 10 kills to pair with four blocks for the Broncos, but it wasn’t enough to punch a ticket into the subdistrict finals. Bargen tallied seven winners and four blocks, while Naber finished with seven kills, four aces and a block.

Cambria Saunders added five kills and a block for Centennial, Averie Stuhr collected three winners and a block and Kate Luebbe crushed an ace. The Broncos conclude the season with a 19-14 record. Centennial will return most of the roster next fall, but three seniors did suit up for the final time in their prep careers – Saunders, Samara Ruether and Krislyn Green.

In the other subdistrict semifinal, Cross County led Shelby-Rising City two sets to none, but the match was still in action at press time.