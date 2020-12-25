York County’s unemployment rate remains very low

YORK – York County’s unemployment rate in November continued on its path of being very low, staying at 2.1 percent, the same rate it was in October.
That compares to 2.4 percent in September and 2.7 percent in August.
It should be noted that the following were the unemployment rates in past months, for York County:
• July: 3.8 percent
• June: 5.7 percent
• May: 4.4 percent
• April: 6.2 percent
• March: 3.6 percent
Prior to that timeframe – also known as the pandemic – the rate had been consistently between 2.1 and 2.5 percent.
A year ago, the unemployment rate for York County in October was 2.3 percent.
Throughout Nebraska, unemployment remains extremely low. Many Nebraska counties are even lower than York County. Counties with lower rates than York’s were Antelope, Banner, Boone, Boyd, Buffalo, Cedar, Chase, Cherry, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dawes, Dixon, Dundy, Fillmore, Frontier, Furnas, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Harlan, Hayes, Holt, Cooker, Jefferson, Keya Paha, Knox, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Pawnee, Perkins, Phelps, Polk, Rock, Sheridan, Sherman, Sioux, Thayer, Valley, Wayne and Wheeler.
Regarding the state as a whole, the Nebraska Department of Labor says the state’s rate for November was 3.1 percent.
The NDOL also recognized that the “number of employed Nebraskans in the labor force has reached one million for the first time since March. We continue to see signs of recovery with more individuals looking for work.”
The national unemployment rate was 6.7 percent for November. Last November, it was 3.5 percent.