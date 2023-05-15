The York Country Club is continuing a membership promotion that has run for the past several years and will continue on this year. The intention of the POD system is three-fold: Increase membership at YCC, decrease dues for current and new members coming on and help the revenue stream for the club. So, if you’re reading this and have always desired a chance to golf full-time at YCC, there is no better time to join.

The York Country Club has always been an important part of the York community and this program hopefully will insure that continues in the years to come according to YCC officials.

Basically, the program revolves around a POD of three. A current local member of YCC and two new members in one of the following categories of membership, full member, single, senior, young professional or junior. Depending on where you fall in these categories, your dues to belong to the club would decrease for the next three years from 31% to 43% each month.

The non-member can be anyone that is not currently in any membership level within YCC, regardless of how long they have not been part of the YCC membership. If you were a member ten years ago and make the decision to join again, you would be eligible for this membership promotion.

This signed agreement would be in effect for 36 months starting when the new member signs up and at the end of that time period, each of the three members of the POD would have two choices: return to full membership status or initiate a new POD with two new members and continue the discounted dues structure.

So, how to get started? If you know someone that is a current member of the York Country Club, reach out to them. Otherwise, contact Frankie Sandall, office manager at the York Country Club at 402-362-3720 and she can provide help or a provide a contact. She would also be able to answer any questions you might have.

If you are interested in golf it behooves you to find out more. Call today.

Cornerstone Bank announces officer promotions

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the promotions of the following officers in York, at their recent meeting.

Troy Flynt was named to Vice-President/Auditor & Risk Assessment Officer at Cornerstone in York. Flynt is a graduate of Amarillo Christian High School in Amarillo, Texas and earned degrees in Business and Education from York College. He began his career at Cornerstone in the Management Trainee Program in November of 2006 and has been in the Audit Department since 2007. He and his wife, Kami, have three children and reside in York.

Kathy Jensen was named Assistant Vice-President/BSA/AML/OFAC Officer for Cornerstone Bank in York. Jensen is a native of Kansas and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska – Kearney. She started at Cornerstone Bank in 2016 in the BSA area and most recently served as the BSA/AML/OFAC Officer. She and her husband, Simon, reside in Hampton.

Sarah Tyner was named Assistant Vice-President/Loan Operations & Document Management. Tyner started with Cornerstone Bank in 2015 in the Document Management Department and transferred to the Lending Department where she served until accepting the Document Management Officer position in April of 2020.

She then accepted the Document Management and Loan Operations Officer position in July of 2021. Tyner is a native of Iowa and a graduate of Denison High School. She, along with her husband Heath and son Dalton, reside in Gresham.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2.3 billion bank and has 47 banking locations in 38 communities along with 18 insurance agency locations.

You can help

The last several years I’ve had the privilege to serve on a committee that puts together a golf tournament that benefits the Living Water Rescue Mission here in York. The tourney will take place on Friday, June 23 starting at 12 noon. The format is a four-person scramble and many area businesses have donated some great flag prizes that will be given away.

There is an open division and also a church division so start putting your team together today and help out.

A lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m. and some snacks will be served after golfing. You can come help make a difference in many lives that just need a hand up. If you would like to join in the fun, you can contact Larry Joslin at the Rescue Mission or give me a call. It always feels good to be able to help out with this tourney.

What the heck?

It was a graduation type of weekend as I’m sure that many of you also had graduation parties to attend. I think we might have traveled more than you though. Starting Friday we headed from York to McCook, back to York, up to Hartington, down to Seward and finally made it back home on Sunday evening.

It was a total of about 650 total miles. The shortest trip was Friday evening after we got back from McCook when we walked next door to help Regin Dunham celebrate her graduation from York High.

After a couple of years where we didn’t have any graduations to attend, we were back in the game this year with six. We made five and the one we missed was on Saturday because we were up in Hartington watching grandson Isaac walk across the stage.

There are always a lot of side benefits because you see a lot of people that maybe you haven’t seen in a while. A long weekend, but a fun weekend.