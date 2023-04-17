Back in the day while growing up on the farm near Humphrey I had the opportunity to crank on a lot of wrenches while doing various tasks. However, I don’t think I ever had a $700 wrench in my hands back then. That was among the highest prices this year at the wrench auction held this past weekend in conjunction with the spring meeting of the Missouri Valley Wrench Club held here in York.

Stan Schulz, retired director of the Kilgore Memorial Library, has been a member of the club since 1999 and was the local host for the meeting. He also has served as the newsletter editor for the club since 2000.

“The late Tom Bailey of McCool Junction started the auction in conjunction with the spring meeting back in the day and that’s been the key to a successful meeting,” said Schulz.

This year’s auction featured the collection of Jim Plantikow of Omaha. “This is the fourth auction I’ve had from my collection,” said Plantikow. “I’m getting older and have been collecting for over 55 years and just decided it was time to start downsizing my collection. I’ve got more to go.”

Bidders at the wrench auction came from 14 different states and there were over 60 bidders in attendance according to Ross Ronne of Green Auction Co. who conducted the auction. He was assisted by auctioneers Bill Winkelman of Waco and Gabe Wemhoff of Grand Island. Bids were also taken online along with pre-auction bids.

Over 125 box lots of wrenches were sold on Friday afternoon and then close to 800 individual lots were auctioned off on Saturday at the Cornerstone Events Center at the York Fairgrounds.

Dan Gaier of Piqua, Ohio has been the president of the Missouri Valley Wrench Club for the past four years and will relinquish that duty to Russ Marshall of Allen next year. Piqua and his wife Debbie will take over the newsletter from Schulz at that time.

“York has kind of become the unofficial host for the spring meeting and that’s because of Stan Schulz,” said Piqua who has been a member since 1991.

“It’s really fun to learn the history behind the wrenches along with the companies that produced them,” he said in talking about the appeal to club members. “A lot of time, it’s the memories you create when searching for a particular wrench and it can just put a smile on your face when you find that top ten wrench you’ve been looking for.”

He said the 20-year period of 1880 to 1900 was the biggest evolution in terms of patents issued on wrenches and that even today, some new wrenches being produced are founded on the principles of patents that were issued over 100 years ago.

“You don’t have to be rich to collect or get started,” said Piqua. “You can find old wrenches just about anywhere from swap meets to garage sales to antique malls. Sometimes it’s the wrench that came from dad’s or grandad’s estate that brings the fondest memories.”

Piqua said the club has members from 39 states from both sides of the Mississippi River and several from Great Britain, Australia and Canada. The spring meeting for 2024 will be right back here in York about the same time in April.

Cornerstone Insurance Group receives award

Cornerstone Insurance Group, based out of York, was honored with a Star Award for exceptional performance on behalf of North Star Mutual Insurance Company in 2022.

Cornerstone Insurance Group is among a select number of agencies from Nebraska who received a Star Award from North Star Mutual this year. Agencies receiving this award have reached new milestones in growth. Cornerstone Insurance has been representing North Star Mutual for several years.

North Star Mutual Insurance Company is a Midwest property-casualty insurance company serving the states of Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Kansas. The company writes approximately $580 million in premium annually and is rated “A+” Superior for financial stability by A.M. Best.

Cornerstone Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency and offers a wide range of business, personal and health insurance options. The agency has 18 locations and serves communities throughout eastern Nebraska.

VIBE @ 5

York General will host the York Chamber’s latest VIBE @ 5 this Thursday, April 20 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. The public is invited to come to York General’s Board room to hear about how York General is addressing the emerging need for elder care in our community with their fundraising campaign “A Better Future for Elder Care in Our Community”.

This will expand their opportunities to add years to elders’ lives and life to their years. Come to VIBE @ 5 on April 20 to hear more about the future of Elder Care for the York Community.