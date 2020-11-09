YCDC director elected to national economic development association

Ankeny, Iowa – The National Rural Economic Developers Association (NREDA) has unanimously elected Lisa Hurley to its board of directors. Hurley will serve a three-year term and will assume her role on Jan. 1.
Hurley, a Certified Economic Developer and Economic Developer Master Practitioner, joined York County Development Corporation in May 2013 as the executive director. She focuses her efforts on coordinating business (retention, expansion, recruitment and development), marketing efforts, and overseeing other YCDC efforts including housing and workforce efforts. She serves on the Executive Committee (past Board Chair) of the Southeast Nebraska Economic Development District, York Rotary Past-President, and holds board seats on the York Chamber of Commerce and York County Health Coalition. She believes YCDC will make a positive long-term impact in York County’s future by fostering positive relationships, short and long-term planning efforts including due diligence, building on best practices with creativity, adopting technology, and utilizing collaboration and partnerships.
"All NREDA activities are designed to help members succeed in meeting the diverse economic development objectives and challenges faced by rural developers and the communities they serve," said NREDA President Nikki Pfannenstiel. "The association supports its members and economic development allies with networking and educational publications, a comprehensive annual conference, and advanced economic development education workshops and webinars.” Pfannenstiel continues, “We are very pleased to have Hurley join the board of directors to serve the members and advance NREDA’s mission.”
“It is quite the honor and blessing for the YCDC as well as York County to have Lisa be appointed to the NREDA Board. Having Lisa on this board can provide York County and the YCDC with greater awareness, input, and even access to what other states and communities are doing for economic development. It will also provide the opportunity to become familiar with additional programs and ideas that may be available to York County. Knowing Lisa, she would definitely help to put York, Nebraska on the national radar for economic development. As a new board appointee, Lisa will be a tremendous asset to the NREDA as well. Lisa’s economic development experience, respect in the industry, and passion for furthering community development is obvious to us and to the NREDA as well. Congratulations Lisa for this well-deserved honor!” said Jim Ulrich, York County Development Corporation Board President.
