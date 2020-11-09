YCDC director elected to national economic development association

“It is quite the honor and blessing for the YCDC as well as York County to have Lisa be appointed to the NREDA Board. Having Lisa on this board can provide York County and the YCDC with greater awareness, input, and even access to what other states and communities are doing for economic development. It will also provide the opportunity to become familiar with additional programs and ideas that may be available to York County. Knowing Lisa, she would definitely help to put York, Nebraska on the national radar for economic development. As a new board appointee, Lisa will be a tremendous asset to the NREDA as well. Lisa’s economic development experience, respect in the industry, and passion for furthering community development is obvious to us and to the NREDA as well. Congratulations Lisa for this well-deserved honor!” said Jim Ulrich, York County Development Corporation Board President.