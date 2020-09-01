The Fiber Mill preparing for production

STROMSBURG—What happens between sheep and sweater?
Soon the answer will lie in Stromsburg, as The Fiber Mill prepares to begin operation in middle to late September.
The Fiber Mill, now owned and operated by Kelsey and Phillip Patton, will be the only custom wool mill in Nebraska. Otherwise, the closest wool mill is The Shephard’s Mill in Phillipsburg, Kan. Before the Pattons purchased The Fiber Mill, it was located in Wellington, Colo.
“Right now I’ve got at least two months of work already lined up,” Kelsey Patton said. Most of the fiber is coming from Nebraska and surrounding states, though Patton said she has someone from Michigan lined up as well.
Even though the process is mechanized, Patton said the process can take quite some time. “It depends on a lot of factors. Finer wools take longer. Generally I’d say it would probably take three of four days to go through,” she said.
Up on the wool’s arrival (The Fiber Mill accepts wool, alpaca, llama, mohair and angora) it is thoroughly washed, to remove any grease. “You have to have really hot water to get out the lanolin,” Patton said. The wool is dried and sent through a tumbler, which “almost like running a dryer on the air cycle,” Patton explained. The wool is fluffed in a machine, then sent to a pin drafter, which pulls the fibers apart.
Carding the wool is done by a behemoth of a 1929 carding machine, weighing in at three tons. It is capable of carding 100 pounds a day. “Most people bring in about 60 pounds,” Patton said.
Eventually the wool is ready to be spun, felted or sold as roving. “Roving” is a narrow length of unspun wool, which has many uses for textile artists. Some customers choose to have their wool processed into felt. Felt is formed when wool fibers expand and open up when applied to moisture and heat. Agitating the fiber makes the fish scale-like fiber surfaces interlock, creating the resilient fabric treasured by crafters all over. The Fiber Mill will offer felt to its clients and also use it in-house. A die-cut machine will create items like insoles, trivets and saddle pads.
One of – if not the – main outcomes will be yarn, spun with a machine and wound into skeins (loosely coiled and knotted lengths of yarn).
Patton has a life-long relationship with all things fiber; in addition to co-owning The Fiber Mill, she has local yarn and fiber focused retail business Spindle, Shuttle and Needle located in the front retail space of the building holding the fiber mill equipment. Spindle, Shuttle and Needle was previously housed in a storefront in another part of Stromsburg’s downtown, and started in spring 2011. Owning and operating a fiber mill has been on Patton’s mind since. “I’ve been dreaming of this since I started my shop,” Patton said. “It simmered at the back of my mind for quite a long time.”
At first, developing a fiber mill was a slow process. The Pattons worked with a small business consultant and the Center for Rural Affairs to guide them through the loan applications process. It took numerous times, but things finally started to come together – slowly but surely, in part because of the birth of the Pattons’ son and the hold of COVID-19.
Then the ball started rolling. “All of the sudden things that were going so slow, now we’re going on breakneck speed,” Patton said. In what seemed like the blink of an eye, two 53-foot semi trucks pulled into downtown Stromsburg, and unloaded by professionals. In addition to the three-ton carder, some other pieces of equipment weigh 1 ½ tons.
Patton said she has been carefully planning the layout for optimum efficiency, even getting creative with a puzzle-like map on graph paper. The previous owner of The Fiber Mill and one of the former employees are scheduled to travel to Stromsburg for machine fine-tuning and training. All of this culminates into the mini mill going into full gear (literally and figuratively) as early as September.
In the meantime, the storefront is filled with stacks and walls of colorful yarn, bats and hand-knit socks, flanked by spinning wheels and books about fiber arts, creating a serene transition into the back of the building, set to be a bustling operation transforming fleece into a world of fiber-full possibilities.
