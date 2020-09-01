The Fiber Mill preparing for production

STROMSBURG—What happens between sheep and sweater?

Soon the answer will lie in Stromsburg, as The Fiber Mill prepares to begin operation in middle to late September.

The Fiber Mill, now owned and operated by Kelsey and Phillip Patton, will be the only custom wool mill in Nebraska. Otherwise, the closest wool mill is The Shephard’s Mill in Phillipsburg, Kan. Before the Pattons purchased The Fiber Mill, it was located in Wellington, Colo.

“Right now I’ve got at least two months of work already lined up,” Kelsey Patton said. Most of the fiber is coming from Nebraska and surrounding states, though Patton said she has someone from Michigan lined up as well.

Even though the process is mechanized, Patton said the process can take quite some time. “It depends on a lot of factors. Finer wools take longer. Generally I’d say it would probably take three of four days to go through,” she said.

Up on the wool’s arrival (The Fiber Mill accepts wool, alpaca, llama, mohair and angora) it is thoroughly washed, to remove any grease. “You have to have really hot water to get out the lanolin,” Patton said. The wool is dried and sent through a tumbler, which “almost like running a dryer on the air cycle,” Patton explained. The wool is fluffed in a machine, then sent to a pin drafter, which pulls the fibers apart.

Carding the wool is done by a behemoth of a 1929 carding machine, weighing in at three tons. It is capable of carding 100 pounds a day. “Most people bring in about 60 pounds,” Patton said.