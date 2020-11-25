Small Business Saturday approaching

YORK – The national campaign “Small Business Saturday” is coming to York Saturday, November 28 – the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

York Chamber of Commerce and local businesses are coming together to promote the event, which dedicated to supporting small businesses. The nationwide campaign was started in 2010 by American Express; since it’s first year, according to the company’s website, participating customers surveyed by American Express have reported spending an estimated $120 billion total.

The timing lends itself to not only creating a special way for returning customers, but those who aren’t necessarily from the area. “I usually get people that are regulars, and other people that are visiting relatives,” said Marla Wyatt, owner of Marla’s Choice Consignment.

Amanda Peterson, owner of Peterson’s Petal Company said the vast majority of Small Business Saturday traffic coming in and out of her business’s doors are repeat customers. “For the most part it’s our regulars and we’re grateful for that,” Peterson said.