Small Business Saturday approaching

YORK – The national campaign “Small Business Saturday” is coming to York Saturday, November 28 – the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
York Chamber of Commerce and local businesses are coming together to promote the event, which dedicated to supporting small businesses. The nationwide campaign was started in 2010 by American Express; since it’s first year, according to the company’s website, participating customers surveyed by American Express have reported spending an estimated $120 billion total.
The timing lends itself to not only creating a special way for returning customers, but those who aren’t necessarily from the area. “I usually get people that are regulars, and other people that are visiting relatives,” said Marla Wyatt, owner of Marla’s Choice Consignment.
Amanda Peterson, owner of Peterson’s Petal Company said the vast majority of Small Business Saturday traffic coming in and out of her business’s doors are repeat customers. “For the most part it’s our regulars and we’re grateful for that,” Peterson said.
Both Wyatt and Peterson said they were leery of the effect of COVID-19 on their Small Business Saturday sales. “My expectations aren’t as high as they normally would be,” Wyatt said. Peterson said her business – like many others – has been affected by COVID-19, and hopes the special shopping day will be an exception. “It’s been pretty quiet. I think people are nervous,” she said.
Businesses like Wyatt’s and Peterson’s, along with efforts from the York Chamber of Commerce, are aiming to make this year’s Small Business Saturday a special one. Each participating business will help distribute a total of 350 York Chamber of Commerce-assembled “thank you” shopping bags with flyers, promotions and an envelope containing gift cards – while supplies last. Madonna Mogul, Executive Director of York Chamber of Commerce, said the grand total of those giveaways cashes in at about $4,000. “We are using Small Business Saturday as our kickoff to the holiday season,” Mogul said. Peterson said her business has a similar outlook. “It’s a boost to get us into Christmas.”
Marla’s Choice Consignment will continue its specials through Small Business Saturday, Wyatt said. “I have promos every day, so it’s a sale every day.” Increased traffic into business’s like Wyatt’s is one of several goals, Mogul said. “We feel it’s a good way to enhance our community and what we have to offer.” Peterson shared that perspective: “Keeping it local is an important aspect of keeping our community alive. Every sale we make helps our families – and our taxes.”
Shopping local businesses can provide a more relaxed shopping experience – something much-needed in the age of novel coronavirus. “The whole purpose of Small Business Saturday is to create a small, comfortable environment to shop,” Mogul said.
Wyatt advised using caution during these times, but said COVID-19 shouldn’t stand in the way of that small, comfortable environment and overall fun shopping experience.
“Stay safe. Wear a mask. Enjoy yourself.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.