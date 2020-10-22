Sign ordinances modified for downtown York

Madonna Mogul, chamber director, told the city council that “during the spring of 2016, the city of York began the process to apply for Downtown Revitalization (DTR) funds. The city, in partnership with the York Chamber of Commerce, the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) and assistance from YCDC (York County Development Corporation) moved forward through the various application phases. There was, of course, the physical application submitted to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (NDED) that was followed by an onsite visit with the team from DED. We were notified in November of 2016 that the city was granted the funds to complete a study. From the DTR study, projects were identified. After working with the team at DED, it was determined that building façade improvements was the way to go. The façade improvements would involve a minimum of 25 percent match from the property owners. We are currently in the second of three phases of awarding funds to downtown properties, of which there is approximately $13,000 available to be awarded. It is out hope the city will make application for the new phase beginning in spring/summer of 2021.