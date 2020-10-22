Sign ordinances modified for downtown York

YORK – The city’s sign ordinances have been modified to allow for different types of business signage in the downtown area, particularly for perpendicular signs (which jut out from the building and don’t lay flat against the façade).
The matter was brought to the council by the York Chamber of Commerce, as inquiries had been made and it was noticed that the city’s zoning verbiage seemed to be outdated when it comes to sign allowances.
Madonna Mogul, chamber director, told the city council that “during the spring of 2016, the city of York began the process to apply for Downtown Revitalization (DTR) funds. The city, in partnership with the York Chamber of Commerce, the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) and assistance from YCDC (York County Development Corporation) moved forward through the various application phases. There was, of course, the physical application submitted to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (NDED) that was followed by an onsite visit with the team from DED. We were notified in November of 2016 that the city was granted the funds to complete a study. From the DTR study, projects were identified. After working with the team at DED, it was determined that building façade improvements was the way to go. The façade improvements would involve a minimum of 25 percent match from the property owners. We are currently in the second of three phases of awarding funds to downtown properties, of which there is approximately $13,000 available to be awarded. It is out hope the city will make application for the new phase beginning in spring/summer of 2021.
“Downtown property owners were notified there were funds available to assist them with façade improvements, code compliance issues and signage,” Mogul said. “As we began to move through the first phase of the projects, property owners inquired as to changing their signage from ‘flat to the building’ to ‘perpendicular or vertical’ to the building. The city’s ordinance did not allow for vertical signage. Phase 1 participants proceeded with projects that did not include signage. During Phase 2, our current phase, projects have included signage that would make an impact to not only the individual businesses, but an overall strong impression in the downtown area.
“Upon review of the DTR study that was completed and accepted by the city council in September of 2017, it was recommended that the city’s zoning code and ordinances address signage for the C1 District,” Mogul said to the council. “This recommendation is noted throughout the study.
“In discussion with the two previous public works directors and the city administrator, it was determined that a comprehensive review/update of the city’s sign ordinance would be appropriate. After consulting with the city attorney, it was decided to contract with RDG Planning and Design. This organization is the firm that completed York’s most recent comprehensive plan.
“Members of the Ordinance Committee (Jeff Pieper and Sheila Hubbard) along with the city administrator and mayor joined me and Charlie Colwell from RDG for a Zoom meeting,” Mogul explained. “We provided Charlie (Colwell) with notes from work sessions that had been held as well as examples of what some of our business owners would like to do. From there, work began on reviewing and updating the city of York’s sign ordinance.”
The old language in the comprehensive plan, regarding the zoning code and signs, said that “business signs in the C-1 district shall be affixed flat against the face of the building.” Colwell said “this requirement discourages pedestrian-oriented signs that extend over the right-of-way perpendicular to a building. These small scale, shop-style signs can have more visual interest than flat signage on a building.”
The recommendation was to modify this ordinance to allow perpendicular signs.
“This change says that projecting signs would be allowed,” Colwell said. “This is just a code update, not a drastic change.”
“And the existing code now is hard to read, the new language makes it a lot more clear,” said York City Administrator Joe Frei.
“The sign regulations, now, are outdated and this updates them,” Colwell said.
The matter had gone before the planning commission as well.
Katie Berg addressed the council, saying she is the owner of the building where Goody Pop is now located. “We think this allowance of this type of new sign would give York a new look and a new feel.”
Kerri Kliewer, owner of the Jeweler’s Vault, said she was in support of this sign ordinance change. “Our sign will be two-sided and it will be easier for people to find us.”
“I think the regulations will also be so much more readable and understandable,” Hubbard added, regarding the language in the re-write.
“I think this is all positive,” Pieper said.
Everyone on the council agreed to move forward with the changes of wording regarding signage – and for perpendicular signs to be allowed downtown.
