Shopping small a big deal

YORK – Saturday, Nov. 28 was not business-as-usual in downtown York, as the community took part in the nationwide Small Business Saturday campaign.

Small Business Saturday – considered by some to be the kickoff to holiday shopping – was spearheaded nationally by American Express in 2010. The company’s website states that participating customers surveyed by American Express reported spending an estimated $120 billion total during the promotion since the event’s inception.

In York, the sunny Saturday encouraged shoppers local and beyond to visit the plethora of goods and services offered by York’s local small businesses. York Chamber of Commerce partnered with local small businesses to encourage people to “shop small.” Storefronts were decorated festively to entice shoppers, and sales and promotions abounded.