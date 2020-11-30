Shopping small a big deal

YORK – Saturday, Nov. 28 was not business-as-usual in downtown York, as the community took part in the nationwide Small Business Saturday campaign.
Small Business Saturday – considered by some to be the kickoff to holiday shopping – was spearheaded nationally by American Express in 2010. The company’s website states that participating customers surveyed by American Express reported spending an estimated $120 billion total during the promotion since the event’s inception.
Did you "shop small" on Saturday?
Small business Saturday encouraged consumers to patronize small businesses for their holiday shopping. York took part in the annual nationwide campaign to support local businesses.
In York, the sunny Saturday encouraged shoppers local and beyond to visit the plethora of goods and services offered by York’s local small businesses. York Chamber of Commerce partnered with local small businesses to encourage people to “shop small.” Storefronts were decorated festively to entice shoppers, and sales and promotions abounded.
Santa greeted children and families – safely – in front of the York Chamber of Commerce office on Lincoln Avenue in the morning. For those who considering themselves a bit old for the man in red had a different kind of incentive to pound the pavement in York to shop small: the Chamber and participating business distributed a total of 350 York Chamber of Commerce-assembled festive “thank you” shopping bags filled with flyers, promotions and an envelope containing gift cards. The grand total of the giveaways available in the bags cashed in at $4,000 total.
With only a few short weeks of Christmas shopping time left, there is no time like the present to buy your special someone’s gift from a local business, even if you missed Small Business Saturday.
