Real estate transfers, June 6-30, 2020

Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
Glen D. Ott and Tammy P. Ott, husband and wife, to Walter W. Ott and Marlene Ott, husband and wife, SW1/4 SW1/4 EX tract 165x600 in Section 9, Township 9N, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $765.00.
Benjamin P. Wells, single, to David Norquest, Lots 1 and 2 in First Addition to Waco; and that part of Lot 1 lying South of Hilda’s Street in Robson’s Replat of Blk 3, in Robson’s Addition to Waco, D.S. $225.00.
Jaclyn M. Spivey and Timothy D. Spivey, wife and husband, to Anni Schaldecker and Patsy Elliott, as joint tenants, North Half of E60’ of Lot 3 and N1/2 of W5’ of Lot 2, Block 1, LeCount’s Addition to the City of York, together with driveway easement, D.S. $279.00.
Nienhueser Lands, LLC, to Randy R. Van Esch and Scott R. Van Esch, Trustees , Lot 10, Nienhueser 1st Addition to City of York, D.S. $90.00.
Jonathan B. Fischer and Leah N. Fischer, husband and wife to Anthony Hoyt and Brittney Hoyt, husband and wife, S65’ of Lot 2, Block 2, Belmont Fourth Addition to City of York, D.S. $387.00.
Bill Brown and Kelly Johnson a/k/a Brown, husband and wife, to John Tonniges and Angela Tonniges, husband and wife, Lots 7 & 8 and the S73’ of the E17’ of Lot 9, Block 8, Village of Gresham, D.S. $4.50.
Neil A. Bestwick and Lauren E. Bestwick, formerly Lauren E. Blomme, husband and wife, to Eric J. Williams, single, IT 4 in NW1/4 SW1/4, Section 7, Township 10N, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M.,York, D.S. $267.75.
John Prusia and April Prusia, husband and wife, to Edward P. Kryfka, IV and Kaylyn N. Kryfka, husband and wife, N1/2 of Lot 2, Block 2, LeCount’s Addition to the City of York, D.S. $279.00.
Jennie J. Eck, Single, to John L. Prusia and April A. Prusia, husband and wife, “ot” 8, Subdivision of Part of Block 2, in Fairacres Addition to the City of Henderson, D.S. $281.25.
Lyle E. Fowler, Jr. and Melissa F. Fowler, husband and wife, to Steven C. Gottula and Sue E. Gottula, husband and wife, Lot 3, Johnson’s Subdivision, a part of the City of York, D.S. $731.25.
Jared A. Stark and Charla D. Stark, f/k/a Charla D. Farrell, husband and wife, to Christian A. Warneke and Tonya D. Warneke, husband and wife, S64’ of E31’ of Lot 4, Block 2, Purinton’s Subdivision, a part of the City of York, D.S. $4.50.
Kelvin E. Kleeb and Susan A. Kleeb, husband and wife and Karla E. Weber, f/k/a Karla E. Kleeb, a married person, to Duane Grotz and Brenda M. Grotz, NE1/4 of Section 14, Township 10N, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York Co. EXCEPT a tract 628x694, D.S. $2,283.75.
Jacob Sempek and Kayla Sempek, husband and wife, to Tera L. Stokebrand and Jocelyn M. Lemke, Lot 1 and N19.95’ of Lot 2, Block 13, Hillside Addition to the City of York, D.S. $382.50.
Lieselotte A. Rusch, single to Keith Purdie, Part of Lot 1, Block 2, G.A. Smith’s Addition to the City of York EX 41x115 in NW corner, D.S. $218.25.
Craig A. Runge and Shannon E. Runge, husband and wife, to Blake Mosel and Nicolle Mosel, husband and wife, Lot 7 and South 25’ of Lot 8, Block 18, Hillside Addition, City of York, D.S. $461.25.
Robert L. Tonniges and Adelle K. Tonniges, Trustees, to Kent R. Tonniges and Linda S. Tonniges, husband and wife, IT 12 in NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 10, Township 12N, Range 1, West of the 6th P.M., in York County, D.S. $45.00.
Sandra J. Witwer, Personal Representative of the Estate of Velma L. Barnes, to Allison Kopcho, Lot 3 and the W1/2 of Lot 2, and N1/2 vacated alley adjoining property on the South thereof, Block 15, New York Addition, a part of the City of York, D.S. $213.75.
Shane Gallagher and Jessica Gallagher formerly Jessica Wagner, husband and wife, to Benjamin Harold Rodenborg and Stephanie Ann Rodenborg, husband and wife, Lot 43 and S37’ of Lot 44, Belmont Addition to the City of York, D.S. $315.00.
Manuel Acosta and Gloria Perez Salcido Perez Salcido, each a single person, to Jeffrey W. Brown, a single person, N62’ of Lot 17, Block A, Eastbrook Addition to the City of York, D.S. $315.00.
George Werts and Emiko Werts, husband and wife, to Jeffery S. Cushing and Melanie M. Troutman, Lot 8, Bella Vista Estates, City of York, D.S. $63.00.
Chenyang Liu and Gougxlang Lan, wife and husband, to Jordan T. Dickson, a single person, Lot 16, and the North 10’ of Lot 15, Edison Addition to the City of York, D.S. $292.50.
Charles D. Patrie and Amelia A. Patrie, Trustee of the Charles and Amelia Patrie Family Trust to Jacob S. Staehr and Grace M. Staehr, husband and wife, a part of the SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 6, Township 10N, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $634.50.
Jacob S. Staehr and Grace M. Staehr, husband and wife, to Carlo Spader and Corinna Spader, Lot 21, Arbor Court Addition to the City of York, D.S. $247.50.
Barbara J. Peterson, a single person, to Timothy Ducharme and Anh Ducharme, Thuy Nguyen, Lot 1 EX W80’; and EX N60’ of E140’, Babcock’s Subdivision of Block 5 in Mitchell’s Addition to the Village of Bradshaw, D.S. $123.75.
Phyllis I. Bell, a single person, to Krystal Suhr, Lot 2, Block 20, Original Town of New York, now a part of the City of York, D.S. $270.00.
John P. Kohl, Trustee to Timothy A. Arndt and Jennifer L. Arndt, Lots 4 and 5, Block 1, Saint Andrews Court, a part of the City of York, D.S. $1,293.75.
Terry L. Bengtson and Todd M. Bengtson, Trustees, to Daniel J. Webb and Claudia M. Cardenas, Unit #104-#845 Country Club Drive, Country Club Estates Condominium Property Regime, a part of Lots 6 and 7, Block A, Country Club Estates Subdivision, a part of the City of York, D.S. $328.50.
Roger Remmers, a single person, to Maria Angelica Enriquez, E66’ of I.T. No. 2 in the NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 31, Township 11N, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., a part of the City of York, D.S. “$110.82”.
Kevin Joy and Amanda Joy, husband and wife, to Terence Jonak and Devin Coffey, each a single person, Lot 3, Block 1, Lindquist Addition to McCool Junction, D.S. $353.25.
Bradley A. Gloystein and Mary E. Gloystein, Trustees to Sally J. Ruben, Sharon C. Hansen and Ross A. Ronne, Lot 1, Replat of Lot 1, Block 2, Saint Andrews Court, City of York, D.S. $112.50.
Nathan Towell and Kameryn R. Towel, husband and wife, to RTGF Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 2, Block 47, Cheney’s Addition to New York, a part of the City of York, $130.50.
Jason P. Rippe and Nicole Rippe, husband and wife, to Steven a. Mack, Trustee, Lots 1 and 14 in the Replat of Lots 1 and 14, Spring Lake Estates Subdivision, in Section 18, Township 9N, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $749.25.
T & M Rentals, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to RTGF Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Lot 1, Regier’s Addition to the City of York, D.S. $135.00.
Ryne Norton and Denise Norton, husband and wife, to Chelsey R. Hansel, Lot 9, Block 2, Sack Subdivision to the City of York, D.S. $515.25.
Wilfred Sackschewsky and Linda Sackschewsky, husband and wife, to NK Properties, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, IT 2 in the SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 25, Township 12 N, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $202.50.
Jennifer S. Wright n/k/a Sheppard and Anthony De Wayne Sheppard, wife and husband, to Raul Marin, Pt. of Lot 4, Block 12 in the Original Town, now City of York, D.S. $261.00.
Mearl Clayton and Patricia Ann Clayton, husband and wife, to Farmers Cooperative, A Nebraska cooperative corporation, Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, Block 27, and Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, in Block 28, including vac Henderson and Smith Avenues and EX vac alleys, Village of Lushton, D.S. $9.00.
James A. Tidei and Sarabeth Tidei, husband and wife, to Chelsi Brown, S1/2 of Lot 2, and N5’ of Lot 3, Block 20, Original Town, now City of York, D.S. $243.00.
Daniel S. Aude, a single person, to Ashley L. Aude, Lots 5 and 6, Block 74, Town of McCool Junction, D.S. $191.25.
Kathleen Vodicka, Personal Representative of the Estate of LaVerne Krupicka, to Benjamen Underwood, Molly Niazi-Underwood and Ryan C. Underwood, 1/3 to each, SE1/4 of Section 18, Township 9N, Range 1 and N1/2 SW1/4 of Section 17, Township 9, Range 1, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $2,025.00.
Richard A. Berthold and Angela J. Berthold, husband and wife, to Esther Ann Baker, Lot 4, 2nd Replat of Beaver Hill Addition to the City of York, D.S. $803.25.