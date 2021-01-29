Real estate transfers, June 6-30, 2020

Neil A. Bestwick and Lauren E. Bestwick, formerly Lauren E. Blomme, husband and wife, to Eric J. Williams, single, IT 4 in NW1/4 SW1/4, Section 7, Township 10N, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M.,York, D.S. $267.75.

John Prusia and April Prusia, husband and wife, to Edward P. Kryfka, IV and Kaylyn N. Kryfka, husband and wife, N1/2 of Lot 2, Block 2, LeCount’s Addition to the City of York, D.S. $279.00.

Jennie J. Eck, Single, to John L. Prusia and April A. Prusia, husband and wife, “ot” 8, Subdivision of Part of Block 2, in Fairacres Addition to the City of Henderson, D.S. $281.25.

Lyle E. Fowler, Jr. and Melissa F. Fowler, husband and wife, to Steven C. Gottula and Sue E. Gottula, husband and wife, Lot 3, Johnson’s Subdivision, a part of the City of York, D.S. $731.25.

Jared A. Stark and Charla D. Stark, f/k/a Charla D. Farrell, husband and wife, to Christian A. Warneke and Tonya D. Warneke, husband and wife, S64’ of E31’ of Lot 4, Block 2, Purinton’s Subdivision, a part of the City of York, D.S. $4.50.

Kelvin E. Kleeb and Susan A. Kleeb, husband and wife and Karla E. Weber, f/k/a Karla E. Kleeb, a married person, to Duane Grotz and Brenda M. Grotz, NE1/4 of Section 14, Township 10N, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., York Co. EXCEPT a tract 628x694, D.S. $2,283.75.