Readers ask city candidates about a mask mandate for York

Karen Harris, candidate for city council, said: “Yes, masks are proven to help prevent the spread and numbers are going up here.”

Stephen Postier, candidate for city council, said: “I would follow guidelines from the state and Four Corners, but generally I'm against more government mandates. I am in favor of encouraging people to wear masks. And if businesses want to mandate masks for their patrons, I'm all for supporting their decision.”

Diane Wolfe, candidate for city council, said: “That is a tough question. I would normally say against, as I am against more government law or involvement. I think it should be a choice, but, since I have seen the choices people make while they travel and stay here in our motels, I realize that people still go out when they are sick, they walk without shoes or socks throughout the motel. I would have to be for it now at least for a month or two while we go into cold and flu season. It is an inconvenience, yes, but if it can help anyone stay out of the hospital then it is worth it.”