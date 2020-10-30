Readers ask city candidates about a mask mandate for York

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Would you be for or against a mask mandate for the City of York?
A: This question was directed to all the candidates seeking seats on the York City Council and the position of York mayor.
The responses are being published in the order in which they were received:
Barry Redfern, current mayor and candidate seeking re-election to that position, responded: “No, I highly recommend that people should wear masks if not able to social distance and I am wearing one myself but at this time I still feel it is the best course to be consistent and follow the health directives laid out by the Governor and the Four Corners Health Department.”
Ron Mogul, councilman and candidate for York mayor, responded: “I would be against a mask mandate. I believe we are responsible enough to take care of ourselves without giving up personal rights. Wearing a mask is a big change in all our lives and we can get there without mask police. Having just gotten over COVID, I can say it is a serious virus, and wouldn’t wish it on anyone. If we take personal responsibility and let others take care of themselves, we should be OK. Working together, we can be respectful and healthy, without a government mandate. We care about each other here and I think a mandate would be difficult to enforce and cause more problems than solve.”
Karen Harris, candidate for city council, said: “Yes, masks are proven to help prevent the spread and numbers are going up here.”
Stephen Postier, candidate for city council, said: “I would follow guidelines from the state and Four Corners, but generally I'm against more government mandates. I am in favor of encouraging people to wear masks. And if businesses want to mandate masks for their patrons, I'm all for supporting their decision.”
Diane Wolfe, candidate for city council, said: “That is a tough question. I would normally say against, as I am against more government law or involvement. I think it should be a choice, but, since I have seen the choices people make while they travel and stay here in our motels, I realize that people still go out when they are sick, they walk without shoes or socks throughout the motel. I would have to be for it now at least for a month or two while we go into cold and flu season. It is an inconvenience, yes, but if it can help anyone stay out of the hospital then it is worth it.”
Vicki Northrop, candidate for city council, responded: “I am open to considering a mask mandate and I support discussion around the topic. I value public input and concerns and I understand there are passionate opinions on both sides of the mask issue. There would need to be open dialogue with the public and the local health officials so that all viewpoints are considered. York’s numbers have risen quite a bit in the month of October. I understand there are passionate opinions on both sides of the mask issue.”
Jerry Wilkinson, candidate for city council, responded: “I would be against a mask mandate. My concern would first be how this would be enforced and secondly how would you address the improper use. I see many people with masks but they are constantly touching them. The CDC recommendations include no touching of the mask and if someone does touch their mask, they are supposed to wash or sanitize hands. There is also not much evidence that just the mask will prevent you from getting the virus and is recommended with social distancing and washing of hands to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Matt Wagner, candidate for city council, responded: “I personally wear a mask when I go to public places like Grand Central to protect myself and others, however I would not support a mask mandate for the city of York. I recently recovered from COVID after I was exposed at my workplace where we are socially distanced and take precautions to prevent illnesses. Unfortunately, my family also became infected despite our distancing and wearing of masks at home. I believe the citizens of York can make educated decisions about when they should be wearing masks and taking appropriate precautions.”
Jerad Sorgenfrei, candidate for city council, responded: “I would be against a mask mandate and in support of safety protocols (including masks) implemented by individuals, business owners, community leaders, and department heads, as they see fit their needs and risks.”
Candidate for city council, Clarence Hoffman, did not respond to the question.
Q: Can a city council member retain her/his position on the city council if she/he gets elected to the NPPD board?
A: York’s City Attorney Charles Campbell said, “The answer is yes. There is no prohibition in state statute or city ordinance to holding both offices.”
Q: If there ever is a vaccine for COVID-19, I’m assuming a lot of people are going to want to get it right away. But I’m also assuming that right away, the volume of available vaccine won’t be enough for everyone to just start getting in line.
After a vaccine is discovered, how will it be distributed? And if there isn’t that much vaccine, to begin with, who decides who gets it and when?
A: This past Monday, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference to talk about the state’s plan for into the future when a vaccine is ready for distribution.
He and other state officials explained at the Center for Disease Control (the CDC) had provided information back in September to the states, which was said to help guide them for making distribution plans.
Then, the federal government asked that the states submit their plans by Oct. 16.
Governor Ricketts said the state met that deadline and the intent of this week’s press conference was to discuss what is in that preliminary plan.
Angela Ling, from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, explained that the state will take a phased approach when it comes to vaccinations.
She said Phase 1 will entail providing vaccinations for healthcare personnel and those considered to be high risk.
In Phase 1A, priorities will be health care personnel, hospital staff, emergency room staff, long-term care staff, urgent care staff and primary care staff.
In Phase 1B, priorities will be residents of long-term care facilities, people who are 65 and older, people with certain underlying medical conditions, essential critical infrastructure workers and “vulnerable and congregant populations.”
Ling said as the vaccine supply increases, more people will be able to receive it.
There is no indication when or if a vaccination will be made available.
Q: How much is each director of the Board of Directors for NPPD paid each year?
A: Mark Becker, the public information official for the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) says “the chair of the board receives $15,120 per year ($1,260 per month). The other 10 board members receive $13,440 per year ($1,120 per month). Salaries for the elected board members are set by state statute.”
Becker also added the following: “By the way, just a side note, there have been some questions in today by individuals to our office regarding rate increases. NPPD has had no retail rate increases over the past seven years and plans are that there will not be one for 2021. Retail are communities such as York, Kearney, Norfolk, etc.
“On the wholesale side in 2020, rural public power districts and municipalities received a production cost adjustment (PCA) credit averaging 6.2% on their monthly bill for one year. NPPD’s board voted to return $46.1 million in rate stabilization funds back to its wholesale customers, 46 municipalities and 24 rural public power districts and rural cooperatives, through the PCA which runs from February 2020 to January 2021. Wholesale customers, such as Perennial Public Power District have had minimal increases over the past seven years and none the past three.”
Q: I read about the county attorney purchasing a 2020 Tahoe and I would like to know what dealership in York County he purchased that from, for $38,000?
A: The Tahoe (which was initially denied by the commissioners and then later approved with a split vote after the county attorney explained it would be used for coroner calls and would be paid for by money seized from drug dealers) was not purchased from a dealership in York County.
Upon examining the claims for that time period, it appears a vehicle was purchased with money from the county’s federal drug fund and it was purchased by the county attorney's office from Sid Dillon.
Q: Have there been any inmate cases of COVID-19 in the York County Jail since the pandemic began?
A: There have been no inmates with COVID-19 in the York County Jail since the pandemic began.
York County Sheriff Captain Josh Gillespie confirmed that fact this week saying there have been zero cases of COVID-19 in the York County Jail.
Q: I’m so excited chili season is here! I make a pot at least once a week. Anyway, just for fun – who invented chili?
A: According to the National Chili Day people, “most historians agree that the earliest written description of chili came from J.C. Clopper, who lived near Houston. In the 1880s, a market in San Antonio started setting up chili stands from which chili or ‘bowls ‘o red,’ as it was called were sold by women who were called ‘chili queens.’ These ‘bowls ‘o red’ were purchased by people such as presidential hopeful William Jennings Bryan – the fame of chili began to spread and soon the dish became a major tourist attraction. It was featured at the World’s Fair in Chicago in 1893 at the San Antonio Chili Stand.”
Many food historians agree that chili is an American dish with Mexican roots, “but Mexicans are said to indignantly deny any association with the dish.”
