Panther Prowl introduces YC students to community

YORK—York College’s newest additions milled about downtown York Tuesday getting to know their new town’s businesses and organizations.

“Panther Prowl” has become a standby of York College new student orientation activities, with the purpose of introducing the new students to the community. “It’s showing them that there’s more to being in York than just a college,” said York College Director of Student Activities Jolene Herzog.

“Panther Prowl is our way to welcome York College students to York,” said Rhonda Veleba, York Chamber of Commerce Member Services Director. “We invite them to come downtown and walk around the square.” Locations had the option to allow the students into their business, or, if concerned about social distancing, could welcome the newest members of the community on the sidewalk. Veleba said that other community businesses were invited to participate, too, as they were welcome to set up stations downtown. Veleba said that a total of 27 businesses and organizations participated in Panther Prowl.

The first stop was the York Chamber of Commerce office, where staff offered a formal welcome to groups of masked, socially-distanced students. Refreshments and chamber swag were available, and Veleba explained how the prowl works. One element was a challenge for students to fill a card with stickers collected from each business or organization they visited. The York College students who successfully filled their card were entered into a drawing for a Chamber Check to use at one of York’s local businesses.