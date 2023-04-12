Geoff Rose has lived his life in two countries, England and the United States. Right now, he and his Old Glory Roofing company is firmly entrenched in York. The company is located in Suite C1 at the Olde York Plaza.

Born in the UK to an American mother and an English father, he lived in England with his father after his parents divorced. That was until 1998 when he visited Nebraska to see his mother Bridget and stepfather Mike Yoder who were living in Henderson.

Rose decided to stay and live with his mother, attended and then graduated from Heartland High School in 1998. He was working for Time Warner Cable in Lincoln when he visited friends in Kansas where he met his wife, Jennifer. The couple was married in 2004 and had two children.

The family took a vacation to England in 2008 where…. “My wife loved it there,” said Rose. The family eventually made the decision to move to England in 2012. “It was a hard decision,” added Rose. “I had gotten to a position with Time Warner where my career was in a great place. We made the move and I went to work for Virgin Media there which was also a cable company.”

The impetus to return to the states came with Mike Yoder’s cancer diagnosis and eventual passing away in 2022. Rose returned for the funeral and during this trip he and his siblings discussed their mother’s situation and the fact none of them lived in the area.

Rose’s brother Jeremiah had been operating his Old Glory Roofing company in LeMars, Iowa for eight to ten years and the two discussed the possibility of Rose opening a second location somewhere in this part of Nebraska. Rose agreed to give it some thought and returned to England.

That was the same day the massive hail storm hit York last June and made the decision to open in York an easy one. “I literally got home, slept three hours and got back on a plane to the States,” said Rose.

“We started small and we wanted to build that base,” he added. “We were the new company in town, did a lot of advertising and we want people to know that we’re not going anywhere. We want to be a part of the community and help support what is happening in town.”

“At Old Glory Roofing, we believe in the principles of hard work, integrity, and commitment,” said Rose. “Whether you need help with roof repairs or replacements, our team will provide you with the best service out there.”

“We also put everyone into at least a Grade 3 shingle,” he added. “That should help customers from an insurance aspect as that will help mitigate some claims and many insurance companies will also give a discount for that level of shingle.”

Old Glory Roofing in York has branched out also to include siding, gutters, windows and painting. “We want to be a one-stop shop for our customers,” said Rose.

The company gives free estimates and can be reached by calling 402-366-8456. You can also visit the company’s website www.oldgloryroofing.com.

Rose has moved his family back to the states and their kids Kaelyn who is a junior and Jack in 7th grade are attending Heartland Community Schools just like their dad. Rose also mentioned that it was important for the family to live close to his mother who has continued to live in Henderson.

“The year is going good,” said Rose. “We just want to keep building on last year. As I said, we’re not going anywhere.”

York General receives Excellence in Healthcare Award

York General was recently recognized as a Top Performer Employee Engagement; Senior Leadership and Upholding Mission, 5-Star Employee Engagement; Total Compensation, Patient Experience, Professional Development and Resources, 4-Star Employee Engagement As a Place to Work, Teamwork between Departments, Employee Engagement, Communication within Department, Patient Care, Immediate Supervisor and Inpatient Services – Overall Quality of Care, by PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space.

The Excellence in Healthcare Awards recognize organizations and individuals who achieve excellence throughout the year by improving patient experiences, healthcare employee engagement, and/or physician alignment and engagement based on surveys of their patients and employees.

“It is an honor to recognize York General with these Excellence in Healthcare Awards for their deserving work,” said Joe M. Inguanzo, Ph.D., President and CEO of PRC. “It takes true dedication and determination to achieve this level of excellence in healthcare and York General has shown their commitment to making their hospital a better place to work, a better place to practice medicine, and a better place for patients to be treated.”

“We are honored to receive these awards from PRC. York General has the best employees who are engaged in the organization and take ownership in their work they do every day,” said Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General.

PRC is a leader in the healthcare intelligence space with the most comprehensive healthcare discovery platform. PRC’s surveys and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience—patient, physician, employee, community, and brand.

What the heck?

Can we get some rain please? Just saying.