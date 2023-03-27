What has been a very popular event, the York Public Schools Foundation fundraiser “The Luck of the Draw” is returning again this year. It is being held at the Cornerstone Ag Event Center this Friday, March 31 with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the drawing beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Hors d’oeuvres are being catered by Chances “R” and there will be a cash bar. Former York High School teachers Chris Holder and Greg Adams have again agreed to emcee the event.

Tickets are $50 per person (adults only) and include entry to the event and a ticket for a chance to win the $5,000 grand prize. Tickets are available for purchase at the York Public Schools District Office, North Printing, and from the following York Public Schools Foundation Board members: Sally Ruben, Tony North, Lori Suddarth, Jean Vincent, Julie Adams, Derek Dauel, Pat Hotovy, Gayla Knight, Amie Kopcho, Audrey Sautter and Barb Skaden.

It’s a pretty good return on your money if you are the last person standing so don’t miss out.

Flavors of York County returns

It’s baaaaack! It’s a popular event each year and it returns on Thursday, April 6. It’s the Flavors of York County.

York Citizens Advocacy and Renewed Horizon have been selected to be the beneficiaries of this year’s Leadership York’s Flavors of York County project.

Make sure you purchase your tickets for this annual event that will take place Thursday, April 6 at the Holthus convention center. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the fun continues until 7 p.m. Come enjoy delicious samples from area caterers throughout the evening. There will be a cash bar and raffle prizes to benefit a local non-profit organization.

Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased from any leadership class member, the York chamber office or at https://yorkchamber.org/flavors-of-york/. Flavors is a 21 and older event.

Crossroads Junk & Vintage Market

Join the shoppers on Saturday, April 22 for the Crossroads Junk & Vintage Market at the Holthus Convention Center in York. Vendors from across the region will fill the convention center with vintage and antique items, farmhouse décor, wood and metal, quality handmade items, baked goods, jewelry, clothing and more!

Doors open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with admission being $5 at the door (Children 12 and under are free). Don't worry about the weather, the entire show is indoors. Vendors interested in participating are asked to call 402.363.2675 or email info@holthusconventioncenter.com.

NOTE: It’s a short and abbreviated column this week as we’ve been busy riding herd on a couple of active four and six year-olds while their parents are off having fun sliding down slopes in Colorado. They do keep one on your toes as they have a lot more energy than someone on Social Security. Fun times though.

What the heck?

Busted! Destroyed! Lying in ruins! I don’t know what description you might want to use in describing most people’s NCAA basketball brackets this year. They certainly describe the condition that my bracket is currently in.

Texas was my last hope to have a team in the Final Four and they went down the tubes in Sunday’s last game against the Miami Hurricanes. That’s what I get for aligning with the Texas Longhorns.

I guess that means there’s no anxiety for me this next weekend. My year is done in that aspect. If you have any of the four teams left in your bracket Final Four, congratulations. You are much smarter at picking than I am.