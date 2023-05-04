Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday designated May as Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska during a proclamation ceremony at the State Capitol.

Renewable Fuels Month celebrates the "crucial role" that renewable fuels play in the state's economy, environment and energy security, the Nebraska Soybean Board said.

Pillen's proclamation recognized the "essential" contributions that renewable fuels make to the state's economy and environment, the board said The governor was joined by representatives from E Energy Adams, Renewable Fuels Nebraska, the Nebraska Soybean, Corn and Ethanol Boards along with their respective grower associations.

"Renewable fuels are an integral part of our state’s energy mix, providing value to farmers and all Nebraskans," said Andy Chvatal, executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board. "We are happy to promote May as Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska and encourage all Nebraskans choose renewable fuels at the pump and celebrate the contributions of this vital industry to our state."

There are 24 ethanol plants in Nebraska, including Green Plains in York, according to the state ethanol office in Lincoln. The plants use more than 700 million bushels of corn per year and produce 5.2 million tons of distillers grains, a high protein feed ingredient used for cattle. The plants represent a $4.5 billion economic impact in the state and provide direct full-time employment for more than 1,400 Nebraskans, the agency said.

"By designating May as Renewable Fuels Month, Governor Pillen underscores Nebraska's commitment to renewable fuels and its ongoing efforts to promote a more sustainable future for generations to come," the soybean board said in a release.