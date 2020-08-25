Business Beat

Budler grows tennis in Grand Island
To honor their 100th anniversary in 2020, the USTA (United States Tennis Association) Missouri Valley is recognizing 100 deserving recipients with the Gold Star Award. This award recognizes contributions that recipients have made in growing the game of tennis in their community. One of those honorees is York native Josh Budler, the son of Tom and Barb Budler and a 1998 graduate of York High School.
Budler left Nebraska after college to coach tennis on the East Coast and later in Kansas City, but the state of Nebraska beckoned him home once again. Budler is now the Director and Head Pro at the Grand Island Tennis Center, and the latest USTA Missouri Valley Gold Star recipient.
“I'm really thankful for this award,” Budler said. “I work hard each day to grow this sport and it’s really nice to be recognized.” The community of Grand Island is fortunate to have a tennis professional with Budler’s level of experience. The Grand Island Tennis Center consists of four indoor courts with adult leagues throughout the school year. Players of all levels play at the tennis center.
“I'm responsible for organizing and conducting all lessons for the Grand Island Tennis Center and there are kids from each of the Tri-Cities as well as York, Cairo, Columbus,” Budler explained. “I also organize adult and junior league play that consists of players from the Tri-Cities as well at the tennis center. I'm also the Girl's Head Tennis Coach at Grand Island Senior High. I also direct three-four junior tournaments each year.”
After growing up in York, he attended Concordia University in Seward and played both tennis and soccer. After coaching at his former high school, he left to coach tennis in Northeast Pennsylvania, and later at the K.C. Racquet Club.
Budler and his family decided to come back to Nebraska to be closer to relatives. Since coming back to his home state, he has coached in Columbus, York, Norfolk and Grand Island. He’s been in Grand Island for the past three years. “I just love the game of tennis,” he said. “The mix of power and quickness, coordination and timing. The mental toughness required to win matches. The competition, the pressure, the socializing, the sportsmanship, and the fun. I love that I'm able to share my love of the sport with these communities in the middle of Nebraska!”
Budler’s goals for the future are to continue to grow the game in the local area and attract more people to the game of tennis. “I plan on offering free classes after visiting elementary schools throughout Grand Island in hopes of increasing the exposure of more kids to tennis,” he said. The recipients of the Gold Star Award will receive personal items, a plaque and a special gift.
Congratulations to Budler and all the rest of the Gold Star recipients.
Time to make reservations for Yorkfest coronation luncheon
One of the endearing moments of each Yorkfest celebrations is the naming of the Yorkfest King and Queen which is a reward for the contributions the two make to the community. This year, the Yorkfest committee returns to the coronation luncheon which will be held at noon on Friday, September 11 at the York Country Club.
One of the past Yorkfest kings, Jack Vincent, provided some details of what will be happening at this year’s luncheon where the 2020 Yorkfest King and Queen will be introduced by Jason Hirschfeld, the event master of ceremonies.
All previous kings and queens will be announced, and the hostesses from Cornerstone Bank will present a slide show of past royalty. Following the meal, 2019 Yorkfest Queen LeVauna Weismann and King Jerome Weismann will reflect on their tenures as royalty.
The cost of the Chicken Dijon meal is $15, and reservations must be made by calling the York Chamber of Commerce at (402) 362-5531 by Friday, September 4.
So, don’t delay, make that call today.
Coronavirus jokes – Sometimes it’s just time to have a laugh.
Why do they call it the novel coronavirus? It’s a long story….
You know what they’re saying about 2020. It went viral faster than anyone thought it would.
What’s the best way to avoid touching your face? A glass of wine in each hand.
If coronavirus isn’t about beer, why do I keep seeing cases of it?
What’s the difference between COVID-19 and Romeo and Juliet? One’s the coronavirus and the other are a Verona crisis.
What should you do if you don’t understand a coronavirus joke? Be patient.
I’ll tell you a coronavirus joke now, but you’ll have to wait two weeks to see if you got it.
Finland just closed its borders. You know what that means. No one will be crossing the finish line.
What do you tell yourself when you wake up late for work and realize you have a fever? Self, I so late.
What did the man say to the bartender? I’ll have a corona, hold the virus.
If there’s a baby boom nine months from now, what will happen in 2033? There will be a whole bunch of “quaranteens”.
Did you hear the joke about the germ? Never mind, I don’t want to spread it around.
30 days hath September, April, June, and November, all the rest have 31, except for March which was infinite.
What types of jokes are allowed during quarantine? Inside jokes!
You know what they say: feed a cold, starve a fever, drink a corona.
What the Heck: We were in Hartington a weekend ago helping grandson Isaac celebrate his 16th birthday which happened on the 11th. He’s now taller than me, skinnier than me but I can still get him on the golf course. He’s got his license now which concerns me a little bit. We played a little golf on Sunday and I rode with him on the golf cart. If he drives a car like he drives a golf cart, be on the lookout. His idea is pedal to the metal. I was looking for the seat belt.
