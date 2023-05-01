If you have traveled west on Highway 34 anytime lately, you might have noticed an addition to the Klute Steel complex located a mile or so to the east of Bradshaw. The company recently completed and is now using the new large shipping facility building that was erected to the north of the main building.

The new 48,000 square foot building will allow for the loading of trucks inside out of the elements. That used to take place outside which in the winter made for some cold days for the shipping crew. The building also houses a wash bay and overhead crane to help with the loading process.

And that’s just Phase 1 of the expansion that will be going on at Klute Steel. Phase 2 will be an even larger building that will be built to the east of the new shipping building which will house the company’s tapered pole manufacturing process. That building will be 84,000 square feet in size.

Klute Steel has continued to grow since moving to the present facility about 15 years ago according to owners Steve and Kimm Klute. The company produces a number of different steel products.

“Just about 95% of what we produce is located within the fences at an electrical substation,” said Steve Klute. “We have customers all over the country and have seven different sales reps out there selling our products.”

“Earlier this year we even had shipments that went to Hawaii and Alaska,” added Kimm. “Of course, all of this wouldn’t be possible without the contributions of our employees who are dedicated to what we are doing here. We certainly appreciate them.”

Those employees now number over 90 and the Klutes estimate that an additional 45 employees could be added after the aforementioned Phase 2 building is completed.

The patriarch of the family, Don Klute who will be 95 years old this year, can be found helping out too. “Don still comes out regularly,” said Kimm. “He helps with the mowing and also helps out where he can.”

The family-owned business will continue on in good hands also, as the Klutes’ son Jordan was named president of the company this past week.

So, the next time you head west on Highway 34 (or east depending on where you live) check out what’s happening at Klute Steel. The company is easy to spot and even easier now due to the new signage that went up recently right next to the highway.

Miller Seed & Supply adds new shop building

If you’ve ever taken a mower or any piece of handheld equipment into Miller Seed & Supply for service, you probably remember the small service area that was located in the northeast corner of the main building. That is no longer.

The company now has a new shop building located on the west side of the property which went up last fall. The new spacious 40’ x 60’ Behlen building was built by Dan’s Construction of York and was put into use last October.

“It was something we’ve wanted to do the past few years and finally Dave and I decided to get it done,” said owner Pat Gartner. “We had to take down a couple of the old bins that used to set there.”

The new shop gives service manager Clay Methe a lot more room to operate with his two techs, Russ Peterson and Brandon Thomas. There is an office in the southeast corner which also gives them room to display some new equipment for sale such as tillers and other smaller handheld equipment including chain saws.

Miller Seed continues to provide service and repair on mowers, go karts, snowblowers, golf carts and handheld equipment like trimmers and chain saws.

Spring/summers hours for Miller Seed is 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to Noon on Saturdays.

Miller Seed & Supply has long been a mainstay of the York business community dating back to 1949 when Holly Miller was the owner. Dave and Pat Gartner began buying the business in 1991.

Miller Seed & Supply is located on West 4th Street and can be reached by calling 402-362-5516.

Next VIBE @ 5

Fillman Insurance, 503 N. Lincoln Avenue, York will host the Chamber’s next VIBE @ 5 Thursday, May 18. Celebrate 100 years of Fillman’s commitment to York and hear how they plan to remain connected in the community under new ownership.

Karla and Leroy Ott will introduce you to the Kroeker and Kroeker team that will be continuing the business. To celebrate, Fillman’s will have the Chick-fil-A food truck on-site and the first 100 guests will receive a ticket for a free meal. Join the Chamber for VIBE @ 5 Thursday, May 18 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at Fillman insurance.

Put it on your calendar.

What the heck?

I think I’ve played maybe 15 rounds of golf so far this year and I don’t think any of them were played in conditions where the wind was under 10 mph.

Looking at the forecasts for this week I’m pretty sure that rounds 16 and 17 will probably fall under the same condition.

It could be worse though. Consider this. The strongest winds in the solar system, however, belong to its outermost planet, Neptune. Neptunian winds whip at speeds up to 1,300 mph. Now that might really have an effect on my 8-iron.