It’s been in the making for a couple of years and the timing had to be right, said Grand Central Foods owner Warren Thomas. The store which, has been a mainstay of the York business community for many years, will change hands this week as Grand Central Foods has been sold to Ben and Kerri Dishman of Gering.

“I met Ben a couple of years ago as we are both part of a share group of eight independent store owners in Nebraska,” said Thomas. “We’ve had numerous suitors for the store the past years but to me it was important to find the right fit. Ben is a good guy and very hometown oriented.”

“I didn’t accept the highest bid,” said Thomas. “I went with the best fit for York.”

The Dishmans currently own a store in Gering, three stores in Colorado and one in Wyoming. They plan on continuing to do business in York as Grand Central Foods and Chris Regier will stay on as the local manager. Thomas’ daughter Brynley DeRiese will also stay on with the store under the new owners.

Thomas, a 1975 York high grad, has been with Grand Central since 1980 when he returned to York to work at the store. He later purchased the business and will continue to own the building which will be leased to the Dishmans.

“I’ll be available for advice when I’m needed,” said Thomas. Other than that, you’ll see him more often on the links at the York Country Club and following grandkid activities.

“We’ve had great local support from the community and our customers,” said Thomas.

That support has also been reciprocated as Grand Central Foods has been a leading supporter of numerous groups and activities in the York area. Some of which have been visible and many which have been done behind the scenes.

“The grocery business is ever changing,” said Thomas. “We’ve seen a lot of competition come and go in York over the years and we’ve done a lot of things including renovating the store and adding new lines to make sure we were the best local option for customers. That includes being a full-service store. Ben and Kerri will continue that.”

Thrift Therapy giving back to the community

Stephanie Rice knew that someday she wanted to own and operate her own business. That’s what she did at the start of this year, when she opened Thrift Therapy on the top level at the Olde York Plaza in York.

Rice grew up in York and was a 1999 York High grad. She had worked with several different thrift operations in Omaha when living there and after returning to the York area worked part-time at the Goodwill store here in York.

What you’ll find at Thrift Therapy is a mixture of clothing and items you would normally find at a thrift operation.

“Everything except furniture,” said Rice. “We just don’t have room for furniture items. A lot of clothing items and any socks or underwear items we sell are all new items.”

The store takes donations and Rice has rented another room on the ground level where the donations are accepted. She said she hopes to have an outside bin in the near future where donations can be dropped off.

“Garage sale season is coming up and we will take your leftover items as donations,” said Rice. “I will also take after-hours donations if that’s the only time it works for people.”

“Business has been good,” said Rice. “We’ve increased our sales every month since January.

The store’s phone number is 402-745-6316 and store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Thrift Therapy is taking donations and the store is also donating back to the community. Rice also gives a percentage of the monthly sales to five different local charities which are voted upon by customers. A raffle is also held each month where the winner gets a prize and also can pick a charity which will get a donation from the store.

The store also collects stuffed animals which are then donated to the York Police Department, York Sheriff Department and the York Fire Department who then passes them on to children during their subsequent calls and activities.

What the heck?

Hey Nebraska. Congratulations. We Nebraskans have been declared the LEAST sleepy state in the whole goldarn United States of America.

The new study, conducted by CBD product site CBDfx, analyzed data issued by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These sources considered insufficient sleep, the ratio of mental health providers to people, reported poor mental health days per month, frequent mental distress for 14 or more out of 30 days, average working hours per month and rate of depression per state.

On the opposite end, the sleepiest U.S. state is West Virginia, with 43% of its people getting less than seven hours of sleep per night, and an average of 6.6 out of 30 days reported as poor mental health days. Overall, these are the highest levels of insufficient sleep and poor mental health days.

Joining us Nebraskans as the best place to get a good night’s sleep was Alaska, Connecticut and Wyoming. Sometimes it’s not so bad living out here on the plains.

Yaaawwwn, I think I’ll go take a nap. Got to stay No. 1.