Governor announces new grant programs as part of the state’s coronavirus response

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts has announced new grant programs to continue growing Nebraska in the midst of the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the State of Nebraska received $1.084 billion in federal assistance to address coronavirus-related needs across the state.

These funds are being used to assist in the state’s direct response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as providing assistance to Nebraska businesses, non-profits, and public healthcare providers who have been adversely impacted due to the pandemic. The governor announced that the state will award a second round of grants within the following programs:

* Community CARES Grant Program: $48.5 million of additional funds will be awarded to assist non-profits and care providers as they respond to needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

• Business and Livestock Producer Stabilization Grant Program: On a first come, first served basis, $25 million will go to fund a new round of grants to eligible businesses and ag producers who have not yet received assistance.