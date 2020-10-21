Governor announces new grant programs as part of the state’s coronavirus response

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts has announced new grant programs to continue growing Nebraska in the midst of the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the State of Nebraska received $1.084 billion in federal assistance to address coronavirus-related needs across the state.
These funds are being used to assist in the state’s direct response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as providing assistance to Nebraska businesses, non-profits, and public healthcare providers who have been adversely impacted due to the pandemic. The governor announced that the state will award a second round of grants within the following programs:
* Community CARES Grant Program: $48.5 million of additional funds will be awarded to assist non-profits and care providers as they respond to needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic.
• Business and Livestock Producer Stabilization Grant Program: On a first come, first served basis, $25 million will go to fund a new round of grants to eligible businesses and ag producers who have not yet received assistance.
DHHS CEO Dannette R. Smith joined the governor to overview the various grants within the Community CARES program. These grants are available to charities, DHHS-licensed care organizations, places of worship, child care centers, food banks, shelters, and other non-profits.
Additionally, the governor announced targeted grant programs to support businesses in industries particularly hard-hit due to the pandemic. These include direct-payment grants for the following categories of business:
• Restaurants and Bars - $20 million
• Cosmetic, Massage, and Body Art Services - $22 million
• Event Centers and Sports Arenas - $20 million
• Hotels and Convention Centers - $34 million
• Ethanol Producers - $15 million
• Zoos - $6.05 million
• Movie Theaters - $3.2 million
Grant applications opened October 21, and will close November 13. To apply, visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov/Programs&Grants. The grants will be issued by December 30, 2020.
Additionally, the state is allocating up to $40 million to support hospital capacity across Nebraska. These funds will be provided to general acute care hospitals as they demonstrate the need and ability to increase capacity to care for COVID-19 patients.
The state is also earmarking an additional $100 million to reimburse state agencies for eligible coronavirus expenses. Expanded financial support will also be available to local governments to cover payroll costs from March 1 through May 31 for workers on the frontline of coronavirus response such as dispatchers, corrections teammates and public health staff.
