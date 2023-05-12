More than one million dollars is coming York County's way in the latest round of Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund grants.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development awarded $1 million to the York County Development Corporation for its revolving loan fund and another million to the Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council, of which a portion will be put toward a subdivision in Henderson.

The York County Development Corporation is working with the city and developers Steve Arens and partners on a housing development on a little more than 10 acres on the east side of town near Mincks Park.

"That was awesome news," corporation Executive Director Lisa Hurley said of learning about the grant on Thursday. "We might’ve done a happy dance. It’ll help our housing situation drastically."

The grants were part of $22,825,000 in awards for the 2022 round of Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund. Authorized by the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act of 2017, the RWHF helps communities create quality, affordable housing to accommodate growth, according to a release from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

For the 2022 funding cycle, awards were available to eligible nonprofit development organizations who supplied at least a 50% match. The department administers the RWHF program on behalf of the State of Nebraska through a competitive application process. The department then partners with recipients to provide input regarding project design, development and implementation.

“Growing rural Nebraska is a priority for our agency,” said department Interim Director Joe Fox. “The RWHF supports job creation and helps attract residents to our rural communities through strategic investments in affordable, high-quality housing. We had an outstanding batch of applicants for this cycle of RWHF awards. Congratulations to the awardees.”

In York, the 10-acre housing development will include a mix of multifamily units, duplexes and single-family units, York City Administrator Sue Crawford said in an email. The city is selling the developers the land, with final details to be worked out. Hurley said at least 40 new units are planned and the partners hope the project will expand to cover 40 acres eventually.

Arens and partners put up the required 50% match for the grant, donating $500,000 to the corporation for use in its application. Hurley explained the state will dole out the $1 million to YCDC, while the developers will donate their portion to the York Community Foundation for the housing project, which will then be released to the York County Development Corporation. From there, it'll be loaned at a low rate to the developers for use on the housing project. Interest rates, contracts and other details are still to come, with Hurley noting, "Now that it’s funded there’s a lot of paperwork."

"All the Realtors in town see the need for more (housing) units," Hurley said, explaining that when Arens — one of the owners with Caldwell Banker and owner of other properties in town — heard the corporation was applying for the grant, he inquired about a partnership.

"The new housing that will come out of the opportunities created by the grant results from nonprofit-government-private industry collaboration," Crawford said.

And it couldn't come at a better time.

As of Friday, there are more than 600 (full- and part-time) jobs available in the county, with a total of 16 housing units on the market, per Zillow.

That dichotomy is hurting the area, as some people who want to move to the community are unable because of the lack of housing, Emily Perry with the York County Development Corporation said in a presentation to the York City Planning Commission on May 9. And others find housing up to an hour away, which can hurt retention.

According to Perry, the demand in York by 2025 will be for 112 rental units and 112 owner units, with the total number jumping to 467 by 2030. Hurley said in the county, the need is 542 by 2030, also evenly split between owner-occupied and rentals.

Perry recommended the city should be constructing 48 units annually. The city has issued permits for 19 new single-family homes since May of 2021, with 12 completed. She described the housing and workforce issues in the county as a crisis.

"These two awards will help with that," Hurley said, referring to the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund grants. "It’ll help our housing situation drastically."

She said the revolving loan fund currently has about $100,000 available out of a total of $867,000.

"We’re very excited that both projects were awarded," Hurley said.