Eric Eckert knows websites. After all, he’s been at it over 20 years and has won numerous awards. He’s taken that experience and has now formed a new business here in York to provide the design and management of small to medium-size websites for businesses or individuals.

The business name is Eric Eckert, LLC and this Arlington, Nebraska native is now a member of the York Chamber of Commerce.

“My goal is to provide this service for businesses and individuals here in the York area and provide local support and face to face interactions for my clients,” said Eckert. “That’s something you won’t get from national and out-of-state providers.”

“I’m right here so you can call me, email me or I can come to your place,” he added. “Basically, it will be like adding me as a part-time employee for your business.”

Eckert originally came to York in 1999 to attend what is now York University. He was a member of the York News-Times staff for 14 years and served as the head of the YNT digital department. While there, he consistently won state and national awards from the Nebraska Press Association and the Associated Press placing in the top three every year in the overall news website category.

“I’m a no-pressure kind of guy,” said Eckert. “I will do free consultations and if it works for you, that’s fine. I just want to provide the best value for your business.”

When not busy with websites, Eckert likes to hand draw mazes. He once held the Guinness World Record for the largest hand-drawn maze which took him over 160 hours to produce. He did lose that record to a lady who spent over 300 hours doing one during the COVID years.

He and his wife Lindsey have two daughters, Hadley who will be a senior next year and Zoey who will be a sophomore.

There are three different ways to contact Eckert if you would like to talk to him about his services. You can contact him at 402-366-1657, go to his website www.ericeckert.com or email at contact@ericeckert.com.

Recently, he had been doing video editing for a friend’s business down in Texas. He’s very good at that also. We conspired together on a lip sync video which I entered into a contest back when I worked at Eakes Office Solutions. We won. To this day, I’m still known over at the Eakes home office as “Mr. Lonely”.

Cornerstone Bank announces officer appointments and promotions

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointments and promotions of the following officers in York County, at their recent meeting.

Angela Allgood was named Assistant Vice-President/Loans at Cornerstone Bank in Henderson, Bradshaw and McCool Junction. Allgood started with Cornerstone Bank in April, 2018 in the Credit Review Department and most recently served as a Loan Officer in Henderson, Bradshaw and McCool Junction.

Allgood has a Bachelors Degree from the University of Nebraska of Lincoln in Business Administration with a major in Accounting. She and her husband, Eric, and their two children reside in Henderson.

Brittany Hansen was named Assistant Vice-President & Assistant Manager at Cornerstone Bank in Waco. She started with Cornerstone Bank at the Waco Facility in 2007 and has served as Assistant Manager at Cornerstone Bank in Waco.

Hansen is a native of the Waco area and graduated from Centennial High School. Hansen completed the 2017/2018 Advanced School of Banking. She and her husband, AJ, have a son and reside in Cordova.

Charlie Trauger was named to Vice-President/Financial Services and was appointed to the Executive Committee of Cornerstone Bank. Charlie started at Cornerstone Investments in 2017 and most recently served as Assistant Vice President of Retail Investments in York.

A native of Exeter, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. For over 20 years Trauger was involved in the commodity futures and risk management business, in addition to helping out with the family farming operation. He and his wife, Lynette, have two grown children, and reside in York.

Jessica Fernau was named Loan Operations Officer at Cornerstone Bank in York. Fernau started at Cornerstone in August of 2020 as a Loan Assistant in the Commercial Lending Department. She is a native of York and a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics. She and her husband, Dakota, reside near Beaver Crossing.

Kelley Nelson was named Marketing Officer at Cornerstone Bank. She started at Cornerstone in March of 2017 as the Marketing Specialist in the Marketing Department. Nelson is a native of Osceola and a graduate of Iowa State University with Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Graphic Design and minor in Advertising and Public Relations. Prior to joining Cornerstone Bank, she spent several years running her own graphic design business. Nelson resides in York.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2.3 billion bank and has 47 banking locations in 38 communities along with 18 insurance agency locations.

What the heck?

If you’re a frequent reader of this column you know that I enjoy the game of golf. (Well, most of the time. Sometimes I hate the game) I’ve never had a hole-in-one. I’ve had the opportunity to witness several over the years though.

The latest was on Sunday when Paul Splain hit one on the No. 6 hole at the York Country Club. It was a thing of beauty as the ball never left the pin. It hit about 10 feet short, bounced a couple of times and rolled right in. Watching it roll in with me were Dan Otoupal and Bill Day.

Splain has been at the game a long time also. It was his first career ace and his hands were still shaking a little on the next tee. Glad to say he stepped up in the 19th hole and provided the customary drinks for his playing partners.

I hope someday to hit one. If I do, you just might read about it right here.