County’s unemployment rate is very low, now below 2 percent

YORK – York County’s unemployment rate continues to be very low – in December, it dipped below 2 percent.
According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the county’s unemployment rate in December was only 1.9 percent.
The labor force here was said to be 6,956 people with 6,824 considered to be employed and 132 unemployed.
The county’s unemployment rate has vastly changed over the last nine months or so. The following were the unemployment rates in past months:
• November: 2.1 percent
• October: 2.1 percent
• September: 2.4 percent
• August: 2.7 percent
• July: 3.8 percent
• June: 5.7 percent
• May: 4.4 percent
• April: 6.2 percent
• March: 3.6 percent
In the months prior to these, before the pandemic began, the unemployment rate was consistently between 2.1 and 2.5 percent – so the rate in December was actually lower than typical figures in the past.
Meanwhile, Nebraska had the lower unemployment rate in the nation – for the fifth straight month.
The state’s rate was 3 percent, which has been unchanged since October.
“Nebraska unemployment has recovered significantly since April, which was the peak for employment losses due to the pandemic,” said Commissioner of Labor John Albin in his monthly report. “Nonfarm jobs have increased over 71,000 since April to 1,015,898 in December.”
State figures show that nonfarm employment was up 5,394 over the month, the largest December increase ever.
The national unemployment rate was at 6.7 percent for December.