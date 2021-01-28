County’s unemployment rate is very low, now below 2 percent

YORK – York County’s unemployment rate continues to be very low – in December, it dipped below 2 percent.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the county’s unemployment rate in December was only 1.9 percent.

The labor force here was said to be 6,956 people with 6,824 considered to be employed and 132 unemployed.

The county’s unemployment rate has vastly changed over the last nine months or so. The following were the unemployment rates in past months:

• November: 2.1 percent

• October: 2.1 percent

• September: 2.4 percent

• August: 2.7 percent

• July: 3.8 percent

• June: 5.7 percent

• May: 4.4 percent

• April: 6.2 percent

• March: 3.6 percent

In the months prior to these, before the pandemic began, the unemployment rate was consistently between 2.1 and 2.5 percent – so the rate in December was actually lower than typical figures in the past.