City sales tax receipts come in 5 percent higher

YORK – The city’s sales tax receipts for August came in 5 percent higher than they did for the same month a year ago.

And in reviewing the August receipts for the past 12 years, this month’s city sales tax receipts were the highest for August with the exception of the August in 2018.

The August receipts reflect transactions that took place in June.

The general fund and street fund took in $385,114.19, compared to $367,398.95 in the same month a year ago. That is an increase of $17,715.24 – 4.8 percent.

The city’s LB357 funds came in at $128,371.40 – nearly $6,000 higher than in August of last year.

The city council members and administration talked about the increase during their regular meeting Thursday night, with Mayor Barry Redfern noting that “our sales tax has held together and for that we are really, really pleased.”

There had been obvious early concerns about city revenues from sales tax, due to the pandemic. While receipts were slightly down in July, June and May – they were only slightly down. In May, the receipts only declined by .1 percent compared to the prior year. In June, the decline was only 5.3 percent. And in July, the decline was only 2.1 percent.

There remains one more month in the city’s fiscal year. As of now, the fiscal year’s total is only 4.7 percent less than it was last year. If sales tax receipts are strong, the city could end the fiscal year with about the same sales tax revenue as in the year prior, despite the pandemic.

In the last 12 months, the influx into the general and street funds – of sales tax money – has totaled $3.8 million.