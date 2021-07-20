Business Beat: York Quick Clinic up and running

York Quick Clinic is now open and accepting patients for high-quality, compassionate urgent care services, located at 309 S 35th Street, York --just North of Walmart. York Quick Clinic is a joint venture between York General and York Medical Clinic.
The focus of the York Quick Clinic is on patient wellness, and the delivery of customized care. Leroy Krueger, PA-C, is the lead practitioner. He is a Davenport, NE native and is excited to be bringing urgent care services to the 80/81 corridor.
Krueger has been involved in the medical field for 35+ years, starting as a Registered Nurse and then obtaining his PA licensure.. He has worked in an urgent care setting, family practice setting, and in an emergency department setting during his years of service.
Services that will be provided at York Quick Clinic include urgent care (walk-in, common illnesses (coughs, colds, sore throat, earaches, abdominal pain) and injuries for all ages of patients. Occupational care will also be provided, including DOT Physicals. Semi-truck parking is available directly behind the building
The hours of operation at York Quick Clinic are 10am – 8:00pm Monday through Friday, and 10am – 6pm on Saturdays. The telephone # is 402-745-1800. Same day appointments are available, and walk-ins are welcome. In addition to Krueger, PA Chelsey Hansel and PA Madison Nutter will be providing service at the location.
According to York General CEO Jim Ulrich, “It is great that Leroy has joined the staff at York Quick Clinic as the primary medical provider. His experience in the urgent car setting plus his local ties to Nebraska make him a perfect fit. I want to welcome him aboard.”
Reminder for this evening
The Nebraska Pork Expo will be holding a Meat & Mingle today, July 20, 2021 at 5p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center.
This event is hosted by AFAN, NE Dept of Agriculture, Nebraska Pork Producers, YCDC, and York Chamber of Commerce.
You are invited to stop out on Wednesday, July 21 and visit with vendors.
What the Heck:
Thank You to all those concerned readers who inquired about whether I was able to get the lawn mower started this past week with Linda out of town. I got up early on Saturday morning and got the instruction book out and figured it out in ten minutes or so.
Other than that, I’ve been managing to keep myself fed without depending too much on the local eating establishments. I’ve been seeing the videos that she had been sending our daughter and son-in-law the past week on all the fun things she has been doing with the kids out in Ohio. I’m not sure she wants to come back anytime soon.