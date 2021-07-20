Business Beat: York Quick Clinic up and running

According to York General CEO Jim Ulrich, “It is great that Leroy has joined the staff at York Quick Clinic as the primary medical provider. His experience in the urgent car setting plus his local ties to Nebraska make him a perfect fit. I want to welcome him aboard.”

Reminder for this evening

The Nebraska Pork Expo will be holding a Meat & Mingle today, July 20, 2021 at 5p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center.

This event is hosted by AFAN, NE Dept of Agriculture, Nebraska Pork Producers, YCDC, and York Chamber of Commerce.

You are invited to stop out on Wednesday, July 21 and visit with vendors.

What the Heck:

Thank You to all those concerned readers who inquired about whether I was able to get the lawn mower started this past week with Linda out of town. I got up early on Saturday morning and got the instruction book out and figured it out in ten minutes or so.