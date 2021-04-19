Business Beat: Swanson to retire as CVA’s Chief Financial Officer

Don Swanson’s career has revolved around agriculture and cooperatives since graduating from the University of Nebraska in 1982. Swanson, the Chief Financial Officer at Central Valley Ag (CVA), has announced his retirement from his 37-year career as of the end of April.
"Don has been a huge part of our success at CVA, and we are sorry to see him go," said Carl Dickinson, President/CEO of CVA. "We are also happy for Don and his wife Therese that they are ready to start the next chapter in their lives and wish them all the best."
Career stops in the cooperative world for Swanson have been in Grant and Battle Creek and then in York when he was hired by United Farmers Cooperative to be the vice president of agronomy.
During his role as VP of agronomy, he turned a department that had lost more than $17 million in 2009 into a profitable department within two years. He then helped maintain a profit level of more than $4 million while increasing retail fertilizer tons, chemical sales, applied acres, and application revenues. From his success as VP of agronomy, Swanson was promoted to CFO during the merger of CVA and UFC.
At CVA, Swanson has worked diligently to create a strong balance sheet and has always kept the vision of being a world-class cooperative, ensuring the long-term success of our employees and customers at the forefront of his work. He has also been influential at CVA by leading the Critical Thinking Course.
"This has been my goal everywhere I went. My number one goal in life is to grow people," said Swanson. "You have to give people the space to grow, encourage them, and train them for the job and future positions."
Through the years, he has been active in the community by sitting on many community and industry boards. He has been involved in York Chamber of Commerce, York County Development Corporation, Nebraska Cooperative Managers, Nebraska & National Propane Board, and Cooperative Finance Association.
"My personal focus on the community involvement is that where we live is very important to our valuable employees. When I had a young family, I remember how important having an Easter Egg hunt, a fourth of July Fireworks, and meeting Santa Claus meant to my children. I have always wanted to pay forward my involvement so other young families could enjoy the things my children so enjoyed," said Swanson.
"I have been blessed to have the support of my employer in these endeavors and encourage everyone to play a part in the community they live in as they are a significant stakeholder in CVA's continued success."
Swanson is very excited about his retirement and plans to travel, golf, and spend quality time with family. "I have been to all 50 states multiple times, but during my retirement, I would love to golf at all Nebraska golf courses, visit every state capital, and eventually visit every continent. It is all about seeing."
Upon his retirement, Swanson and his wife, Therese, will be making their home in Papillion, Nebraska. Along the way, they have raised six children, five of which live in Omaha and one in Lincoln. They will also make more time for their eleven grandchildren. “There’s no better job than being Grandpa,” he added.
Central Valley Ag will host a retirement party for Swanson on Monday, April 26 from 6-9 p.m. at the York Country Club.
Cornerstone to build new bank building in Geneva
Cornerstone Bank began construction on a new bank located at 311 N. 13th Street in Geneva. The new full-service bank will provide both walk in and drive-thru capabilities, a drive-thru ATM and additional office space. This will be the new Geneva home office, with the current office at 1141 G Street closing once the new building is complete.
“Customer service is the most important thing we offer,” said Adam Wallin, Vice President and Manager of Cornerstone Bank in Geneva. “The new building with a drive-thru window, drive-thru ATM and the additional space will enhance our service and allow for a more enjoyable banking experience.
“We are committed to meeting the financial needs of our customers,” Wallin said. “We have a strong commitment to the Geneva community and are thankful for the success we have gained here.”
Construction of the 5,200 square foot building has already begun and should be completed in the first quarter of 2022.
Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank and has 46 banking locations in 37 communities along with 18 insurance agency locations.
Salute to Educators to be held this Friday
The COVID pandemic put a halt to a lot of events this past year and one was the annual Salute to Educators put on by the York Area Chamber of Commerce which was normally held in November. This one turned out to be just delayed as the “2020” Business After Hours Salute to Educators will take place on Friday, April 23 at Chances R. The set up will be a bit different from years past as there a plan in place have a hybrid style event.
“Here is how we planned for this event to be comfortable for those attending,” said Madonna Mogul, chamber executive director. “Guests will arrive at the Beer Garden like usual and then will move through the room to the Northeast door that opens to the patio area. There will be tables set up outside for guests and the complimentary appetizers (while supplies last) will be set up inside the Beer Garden.”
“Beverage Service will be set up in the Beer Garden,” she added. “Guests are welcome to come and go between the two areas and there will be Ambassadors selling raffle tickets for great prizes which will be set up under our tents outside. We will be allowing for plenty of space so everyone can comfortably browse and place their tickets in boxes.”
The public is invited to this great event designed to thank area educators for their contributions to the community and their students. See you there.
What the Heck:
As I sit here and finish up this column on Monday afternoon, I look out the window and see what?....SNOW. What the Heck? I guess I shouldn’t be surprised. The stock answer I always give when someone complains about the weather is “Well, you know where you live right?”.
On another note, I’ve written this column now for over 30 years now and it always warms the ole heart a little when someone mentions they enjoy what I write. Well, the past couple of weeks we’ve lost two people who let me know that quite a bit.
Ken Nordlund a couple of weeks back and Gary Meradith just this last week. Both always had a good word about the column and they will be missed.