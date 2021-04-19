Business Beat: Swanson to retire as CVA’s Chief Financial Officer

Construction of the 5,200 square foot building has already begun and should be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank and has 46 banking locations in 37 communities along with 18 insurance agency locations.

Salute to Educators to be held this Friday

The COVID pandemic put a halt to a lot of events this past year and one was the annual Salute to Educators put on by the York Area Chamber of Commerce which was normally held in November. This one turned out to be just delayed as the “2020” Business After Hours Salute to Educators will take place on Friday, April 23 at Chances R. The set up will be a bit different from years past as there a plan in place have a hybrid style event.

“Here is how we planned for this event to be comfortable for those attending,” said Madonna Mogul, chamber executive director. “Guests will arrive at the Beer Garden like usual and then will move through the room to the Northeast door that opens to the patio area. There will be tables set up outside for guests and the complimentary appetizers (while supplies last) will be set up inside the Beer Garden.”