Business Beat: Rasmussens to slow down and smell the roses

Rex and Maggie Rasmussen moved to York back in June of 1980 when they made the decision to move away from Omaha and fulfill a dream for Rex to own and run his own business. He had spent the previous 12 years as an engine parts sales representative.
They purchased the former Donrich Auto Supply which was located where C Naber + Associates is now located. The business was renamed Rasmussen Auto Supply and stayed on 8th Street until 1995 when a new building was built, and the business moved to its present location on the corner of 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Recently the decision was made that it was time to slow down and the NAPA business was sold to Brian and Cindy Fehlhafer of Seward. It makes a nice addition for the Fehlhafers as they already own two other NAPA stores, one in Seward and one which is located in Milford. The transaction became official on January 4.
Maggie, who grew up in Stromsburg, will also be stepping down from her position at Cross County Schools as they look forward to having some extra time for family and exploring the state of Nebraska.
“I’ll be helping out in the machine shop on a part-time basis,” said Rex. “I agreed to work until Brian gets to a point where he feels comfortable, or it gets nice enough to be out riding my Harley.”
“We couldn’t have found better people to sell to than Brian and Cindy,” he added. “They line right up with our values and business practices and they will be a good fit for York.”
“We both still like coming to work,” said Rex. “But it got to the point where we had to get rid of something to be able to do what we want to do. We’ll stay in the rental business and that will keep us busy to a certain extent.”
The couple praised the current staff and plans are that all will remain with the business.
“I’m going to miss my kids,” said Maggie, who has been affiliated with the Benedict and Aurora school districts in the past along with Cross County. “We’re so grateful to the York community for the last thirty years. It’s not always been easy, but we’ve been blessed to have been here in York and raised our family here.”
As for the Fehlhafers, they are looking forward to becoming part of the York business community. “We are grateful to Rex and Maggie for entrusting the business to us,” said Brian. “They have done a wonderful job the past 30 years and we look forward to continuing the same great service their customers have come to expect here in York.”
“The name of the business will be Midwest Auto Parts of York,” said Cindy. “That will align the York store with our other two NAPA stores in Seward and Milford although you won’t notice any difference when you drive by.”
Heiss Electric, Inc. announces name change to Lincoln Creek Electric, LLC.
Heiss Electric, Inc., has formally announced that operations going forward will continue under the name of Lincoln Creek Electric, LLC.
Heiss Electric, Inc. was established by Shannon and Jenny Heiss in 2006. Over the past fifteen years, the company has been well-known for their service expertise and commitment to all sizes and scopes of projects in and around the York Community. They provide quality services for many project types in the agricultural, commercial, education, and residential sectors.
Adam Berlin and Matt Walford, long-time employees of Heiss Electric Inc. are proud to continue the tradition under the name Lincoln Creek Electric, with focus on maintaining the quality of work, providing knowledgeable service, and continuing to build the long-lasting relationships Shannon and Jenny began.
“It has been our privilege to have served so many customers in York and the surrounding area,” said Shannon and Jenny. “It’s time for us to chase a new opportunity in the Pacific Northwest. Matt, Adam and their families will do a great job filling our shoes, we have no doubt.”
Chances “R” on vacation for a week
Students go on spring break. Teachers love spring break. This week the Chances “R” Restaurant is going on Spring Break.
“To give our staff some well-deserved time off with family, Chances “R” will be closed March 15th-22nd for vacation time,” said Tom and Suzanne Vanous. “We will reopen March 23rd for all regular business, including dine-in, carry-out, and delivery.”
What the Heck:
I’ve already answered this question about four or five times on Monday. “Are those Sjuts boys that played for the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family basketball team in the state tournament any relation to you?”
Yes…they are. With the exception of Kevin Sjuts on 10/11 sports and his family, any Sjuts you run across in the state of Nebraska is relation. And somewhere along the line, we all have ties to Humphrey. Of course, that’s where I grew up although somewhere along the line I missed out on the height that a lot of Sjuts men have.
Jacob and Jason Sjuts’ grandfather Don Sjuts and my dad were first cousins. Their great-grandfather George Sjuts was a mountain of a man and I used to hear stories about how George would grab a full 55-gallon barrel off the truck and easily deposit it where it needed to go. So the twins come by their size naturally.
It was good to see the Bulldogs come back in the 4th quarter and win their second D-1 championship in the last three years. The team only had one senior that didn’t play a lot so hopefully will get to watch them cut down the nets again next year.