Business Beat: Rasmussens to slow down and smell the roses

Rex and Maggie Rasmussen moved to York back in June of 1980 when they made the decision to move away from Omaha and fulfill a dream for Rex to own and run his own business. He had spent the previous 12 years as an engine parts sales representative.

They purchased the former Donrich Auto Supply which was located where C Naber + Associates is now located. The business was renamed Rasmussen Auto Supply and stayed on 8th Street until 1995 when a new building was built, and the business moved to its present location on the corner of 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Recently the decision was made that it was time to slow down and the NAPA business was sold to Brian and Cindy Fehlhafer of Seward. It makes a nice addition for the Fehlhafers as they already own two other NAPA stores, one in Seward and one which is located in Milford. The transaction became official on January 4.

Maggie, who grew up in Stromsburg, will also be stepping down from her position at Cross County Schools as they look forward to having some extra time for family and exploring the state of Nebraska.

“I’ll be helping out in the machine shop on a part-time basis,” said Rex. “I agreed to work until Brian gets to a point where he feels comfortable, or it gets nice enough to be out riding my Harley.”