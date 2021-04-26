Business Beat: New ownership now in place at Wy-Ad

“I’m thankful the employees have embraced the change,” said Sandall. “It wouldn’t have happened without them and I’ve told them that if it isn’t broken, there’s no need to fix anything. We want it to be the same Wy-Ad that it’s always been.”

Wy-Ad has a long history in the York business community. Wy-Ad was started in 1973 by Roger Wyatt and Lee Adams. At that time, the main work of the company was in the area of underground utilities, sewer mains, water mains, gas mains and general excavation.

In the early 1980s, Wyatt bought out Adams and Wyatt was the sole owner until his death in 1993.

In 1986, when he wasn’t farming, Karl Heine started helping Wyatt. Heine remembers some of the first jobs he was involved with, including putting in underground fuel tanks.

Heine said that at that time, “the state had new laws coming down about the chance of tanks leaking product. About every service station in Nebraska had to either remove or replace their old tanks with new or remove and quit selling fuel. Most of the time was spent putting in sewer and water mains in Stromsburg. My job, being 22 years old, was in the trench, grading ditch and installing pipe. I worked with Bill Williamsen most of the time. Bill shared many skills with me – without him, business would have been much harder.”