Business Beat: New ownership for building housing Salon M and DC Tanning

Morgan Gleason has been operating her Salon M out of the building at 1607 N. Platte Avenue, York for the past nine years. For all those nine years she had been renting from Bob and Geri Mcintyre who owned the building and who also operated DC Tanning out of the north half of the location.
When the Mcintyres decided it was time to slow down, retire and do some traveling, Morgan and husband Brian made the decision to purchase the building along with the tanning business.
“Bob and Geri offered the building to us a couple of years ago, but the timing wasn’t quite right then,” said Morgan. “This time when the big For Sale sign went up, we decided I really didn’t want to move. We had put a lot of work into the salon and after a lot of discussion we ended up making the decision to buy.”
They also purchased the DC Tanning business and will continue to operate that along with the salon. Salon M is open Monday through Friday and you can reach the salon by calling 402-362-3620. DC Tanning is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Morgan said to look for new tanning promotions in April just in time for proms, weddings and vacations.
In addition, Morgan’s mother ReNee Kaliff is going to operate her Tree Hut Yoga in the Salon M space. John and ReNee Kaliff have moved back to York after spending most of the past decade living in the Giltner area.
“Morgan had asked me if I would like to teach yoga at the salon,” said ReNee. “I’ve been a yoga instructor for 18 plus years and have been practicing yoga for over 20 years.” A wall has been constructed to separate the salon chairs and the yoga area.
Kaliff is presently in the middle of a spring session for the months of March and April. Classes are being held at 9 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
New yoga sessions will begin in May with new class times according to Kaliff and all abilities in the yoga are accepted. “It doesn’t matter if you are experienced in yoga or are just getting started. We welcome you all.”
Inquiries about yoga can go to the same phone number as Salon M listed above.
Staff excited about opportunity with new Viaero store
The new Viaero store is open at 224 N. Lincoln Avenue, York and the new staff is excited about the opportunity here according to Pam Todd who has been named the store manager. Todd has over 30 years of retail management.
Now if you’ve lived in York for quite a while, you might have known her when she was growing up in York as Pam Hurlbut, daughter of Jerry and Maxine Hurlbut. She is a 5th generation Yorkite, part of the Hurlbut Cycle Shop family.
“I am super excited to be a part of the Viaero team and can’t wait to see all the great things we will be doing in the York community,” said Todd. “There have been many changes that have happened in retail over the years, and it can definitely be challenging at times, but it’s the career that I’ve always loved.”
She and her husband Jacy live here in York and he operates a CBD store the couple owns in Grand Island.
Other members of the York Viaero team include Theresa Haack who has lived in York County for over twenty years. Colton Marshall is the third member of the team and both Haack and Marshall are looking forward to growing their careers with Viaero by serving the York community and York area.
Viaero is based out of Ft. Morgan, Colorado and the York store presently is the store located furthermost to the east in the company although Todd says their coverage is nationwide.
“Viaero has a great commitment to its customers,” said Todd. “It’s the best company that I’ve ever worked for and when customers call in to Viaero, they will always get a real person on the other end of the line.”
Presently the store hours in York are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. You can reach the store by calling 402-710-5111. A Grand Opening for the new store will be scheduled for some time in the near future.
Reminder – Youth Involvement Fair
The York Chamber of Commerce and York Parks and Recreation can’t wait to see you at the annual Youth Involvement Fair on Thursday, March 25 from 5 – 7 p.m. at York’s City Auditorium.
No time for dinner….don’t’ worry, Renewed Horizon will be on site running the concession stand. Stop in to see all that is available for children and families! (https://yorkchamber.org/yif/).
What the Heck:
Anybody smell the smoke in the air on Sunday? No, it wasn’t the Flint Hills burning down there in northern Kansas. It wasn’t someone burning a steak on the grill.
It was the smell of my NCAA basketball bracket going up in flames. I had really hopped on the Big Ten bandwagon for the NCAA tournament although I must admit, I haven’t watched a whole lot of college basketball this winter.
First Ohio State crapped out, then Purdue. The final nail in the coffin was when Illinois got beat on Sunday along with Wisconsin. It seems my bracket had the Illini going all the way and winning the whole thing.
It’s good that I have a real job to go to. If I had “Sports Prognosticator” on my business card, by now I would be living under a bridge and standing in a soup line somewhere.