Business Beat: New ownership for building housing Salon M and DC Tanning

“I am super excited to be a part of the Viaero team and can’t wait to see all the great things we will be doing in the York community,” said Todd. “There have been many changes that have happened in retail over the years, and it can definitely be challenging at times, but it’s the career that I’ve always loved.”

She and her husband Jacy live here in York and he operates a CBD store the couple owns in Grand Island.

Other members of the York Viaero team include Theresa Haack who has lived in York County for over twenty years. Colton Marshall is the third member of the team and both Haack and Marshall are looking forward to growing their careers with Viaero by serving the York community and York area.

Viaero is based out of Ft. Morgan, Colorado and the York store presently is the store located furthermost to the east in the company although Todd says their coverage is nationwide.

“Viaero has a great commitment to its customers,” said Todd. “It’s the best company that I’ve ever worked for and when customers call in to Viaero, they will always get a real person on the other end of the line.”