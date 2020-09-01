Business Beat: Cornerstone Bank announces promotions

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointment and promotions of the following officers at their July meeting:
Nicole Bohuslavsky was named North Region Vice-President. Bohuslavsky is a native of the Seward area and has 14 years of experience in the financial industry, most recently with CoBank and Farm Credit Services of America. She graduated from UNL in 1999 with a BS Degree in Business Administration and is also a graduate of the Nebraska LEAD Program.
Tanner Schwanz, who has been Assistant Vice-President/Residential Loans, was named Vice-President & Manager/Residential Loans for Cornerstone Bank in York. Schwanz is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor’s degree in Finance. He served as an Assistant Vice-President specializing in mortgage loans with the Hershey State Bank prior to starting at Cornerstone Bank in 2017. Schwanz and his wife, Mandy, reside in York.
Kathy Jensen, who has been serving as Assistant BSA Officer, was named BSA/AML/OFAC Officer for Cornerstone Bank in York. She is a native of Kansas and received her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska – Kearney. She started at Cornerstone Bank in 2016 and has spent her career in the BSA area. Jensen and her husband, Simon, reside in Hampton.
Cornerstone Bank is a $1.7 billion bank with 43 banking facilities in 34 communities including: Albion, Aurora, Bartlett, Beaver Lake, Bradshaw, Central City, Clay Center, Columbus, Davenport, Edgar, Franklin, Geneva, Glenvil, Grand Island, Guide Rock, Hampton, Harvard, Henderson, Hildreth, Malmo, Marquette, McCool Junction, Monroe, Murray, North Loup, Polk, Rising City, St. Edward, Shelton, Stromsburg, Sutton, Waco, Wilcox and York. Cornerstone Bank is owned by First York BanCorp of York, Nebraska.
Time to make reservations for Yorkfest coronation luncheon
One of the endearing moments of each Yorkfest celebrations is the naming of the Yorkfest King and Queen which is a reward for the contributions the two make to the community. This year, the Yorkfest committee returns to the coronation luncheon which will be held at noon on Friday, September 11 at the York Country Club.
One of the past Yorkfest kings, Jack Vincent, provided some details of what will be happening at this year’s luncheon where the 2020 Yorkfest King and Queen will be introduced by Jason Hirschfeld, the event master of ceremonies.
All previous kings and queens will be announced, and the hostesses from Cornerstone Bank will present a slide show of past royalty. Following the meal, 2019 Yorkfest Queen LeVauna Weismann and King Jerome Weismann will reflect on their tenures as royalty.
The cost of the Chicken Dijon meal is $15, and reservations must be made by calling the York Chamber of Commerce at (402) 362-5531 by Friday, September 4.
So, don’t delay, make that call today.
Yorkfest prayer breakfast
The 2020 Yorkfest Mayoral Prayer Breakfast will take place at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11 at Chances R with Ron Brown as the speaker. This will be a time of prayer for the leaders and community of York, Nebraska. Pricing: Individual tickets - $12; Table host (seats 8) - $250. For more info, contact BRoyal@cornerstoneconnect.com. To be invoiced or questions on billing, please contact info@yorkchamber.org. Please RSVP to the Chamber (402-362-5531 or kristiner@yorkchamber.org) by Friday, September 4.
Ron Brown with Kingdom Sports will be this year’s speaker. Brown is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Champions and a former Nebraska FCA Director. Ron is Director of Player Development for the University of Nebraska football team. He spent 24 seasons as an assistant coach at Nebraska while they won three national championships
What the Heck:
How many of you readers out there think that you might have already had the coronavirus? I personally know several people that have actually tested positive and the experiences that they have reported range from a 29-day hospital stay to asymptomatic with nothing to report. From a sore throat for one day to tiredness that lingers on long after recovery.
You might be like me and be pretty sure that I dealt with a bout of it back in the middle of March about the time of the Girls’ state basketball tournament. I came down with a bad fever for a couple of days with about other four or five other things that are on the list of symptoms. What makes me think it was the rona is that my sense of smell took a three-month vacation until about six weeks ago.
It wasn’t so much that I noticed the loss, it’s just that when it came back the smells and odors seemed pretty overpowering. So, one of these days, I might go and take the antibody test and know for sure. Until then, we’ll keep navigating the world as it is right now although I have to admit that my own “rona awareness” numbers continue to decline.
Heck, let’s play football.
