Business Beat: A retirement dream

Leadership York takes place monthly September 2021 to May 2022. Apply online at www.yorkchamber.org/leadership-york. Application deadline is August 6.

There’s still time to come play

The last several years I’ve had the privilege to service on a committee that puts together a golf tournament that benefits the Living Water Rescue Mission here in York. The tourney will take place this Friday, June 25 starting at 12 noon. The format is a four-person scramble and many area businesses have donated some great flag prizes that will be given away.

There is an open division and also a church division so start putting your team together today and help out.

A lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m. and some snacks will be served after the golf. You can come help make a difference in many lives that just need a hand up. If you would like to join in the fun, you can contact Larry Joslin at the Rescue Mission or give me a call. It always feels good to be able to help out with this tourney.

What the Heck?

Well, it happened. The Mrs. decided to call it a day on her working world experience. Her last day was the Friday before Memorial Day and she walked out the door not looking back.