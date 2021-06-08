Business Beat: A retirement dream

Alan Quail comes by his interest in guns naturally. “My grandfather and father were both gun collectors,” said Quail. “I’ve just taken it a couple of steps further.”
He’s talking about his opening Quail Guns Manufacturing & Repair, LLC at 202 N. Lincoln Avenue back in August, 2019 which is when he received his ATF license. “It’s always been my dream,” he said. “It’s now my retirement dream job.” Quail spent 32 years working as a machinist at Cyclonaire Corporation here in York and says he might be even busier now at Quail Guns. H
Repairs on guns are probably the bulk of the business he says, but he also finds time to build his own bolt action rifles along with custom building AR-15 rifles.
He has a full machine shop with a lathe and often finds himself manufacturing parts for older guns as you cannot find those parts. He also manufactures parts for the guns he builds himself and does modifications which are allowable under his license.
“What I enjoy most is trouble shooting someone’s problems with their firearms,” said Quail. “I enjoy solving those problems even if it means I have to completely build a part. I’m basically self-taught and learned a lot from my grandfather and Dad.”
He has customers from all over the United States and has only had to rely on word of mouth to gain new customers. The fact that York lies on the interchange of I-80 and US 81 has brought new customers to his door in the last year.
Quail also does some retail of guns and ammunition at his shop although he doesn’t carry a big inventory. He can special order most rifles, pistols, shotguns and revolvers although he says that lately it has been hard to keep inventory especially when it comes to ammunition.
He also collects different firearms and says the oldest gun he has in his collection is an 1898 22-long rifle which was manufactured the J. Stevens Arms and Tool Co.
Open hours for Quail Guns Manufacturing & Repair, LLC are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. He will also make appointments for Mondays if that is the only time a customer can make it. The phone number for the business is 402-762-5165.
New Leadership York class forming
You could be a part of LEADERSHIP YORK’S 2021-22 Class. Leadership York gives participants a year-long education about the York Community from touring local government facilities, meeting with officials and leaders, to observing the inner workings of the city and county.
One of the goals of Leadership York is to develop and train potential leaders to provide the community with greater continuity in, and improved quality of, future decision-makers. Positive and active leadership is the core of any stable community. And the objectives set forth in the Leadership York curriculum help secure that type of leadership of many generations to come.
Leadership York takes place monthly September 2021 to May 2022. Apply online at www.yorkchamber.org/leadership-york. Application deadline is August 6.
There’s still time to come play
The last several years I’ve had the privilege to service on a committee that puts together a golf tournament that benefits the Living Water Rescue Mission here in York. The tourney will take place this Friday, June 25 starting at 12 noon. The format is a four-person scramble and many area businesses have donated some great flag prizes that will be given away.
There is an open division and also a church division so start putting your team together today and help out.
A lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m. and some snacks will be served after the golf. You can come help make a difference in many lives that just need a hand up. If you would like to join in the fun, you can contact Larry Joslin at the Rescue Mission or give me a call. It always feels good to be able to help out with this tourney.
What the Heck?
Well, it happened. The Mrs. decided to call it a day on her working world experience. Her last day was the Friday before Memorial Day and she walked out the door not looking back.
Her job the past year during COVID really wasn’t what she had signed on to do and she wasn’t enjoying it like she did before so the decision was made to pull the plug.
What happens now? I’m sure that she’ll be happier and with everyone in the family coming home this week for three/four days she hasn’t had to look very hard this past week for things to keep her busy.
The next question I always get after people ask what she is going to do now is “When are you going to retire?” Most often that comes from my boss. I always say that I’ll know it when I know it.
One of these mornings I might just wake up and say “I’m done.” Of course, that won’t make the boss very happy as he says he wants about 4-5 months notice. Whether or not he gets it remains to be seen.