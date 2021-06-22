Business Beat -- Kohout Physical Therapy opens on Fourth Street

Dr. Marcus Kohout (pronounced Kō-hōt) has lived in York since June 2011 working as a physical therapist at York Physical Therapy. He recently made the decision to open his own clinic at 115 E. 4th Street in York.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind to do this,” said Kohout. “I decided it was time as I wanted the freedom to operate the way I preferred. I have a hands-on approach with patients and want to be very involved in their therapy sessions.”

The new clinic location is easy to spot on 4th Street with its lime green awnings. The space has been totally renovated and the day I visited new mirrors were going up on the wall and Kohout was already seeing patients.

He is a Kenesaw Nebraska native having graduated from Kenesaw High School in 2000. He went on to graduate from Doane College in 2004, upon which he entered PT school at UNMC graduating in 2007.

He then spent some time as a traveling physical therapist with stints in Oregon, Colorado and Lexington, Nebraska. Following that he spent three years in the Los Angeles area in an orthopedic residency on the physical therapy side of things followed by a fellowship in sports rehabilitation with a manual therapy emphasis.