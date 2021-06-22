Business Beat -- Kohout Physical Therapy opens on Fourth Street

Dr. Marcus Kohout (pronounced Kō-hōt) has lived in York since June 2011 working as a physical therapist at York Physical Therapy. He recently made the decision to open his own clinic at 115 E. 4th Street in York.
“It’s always been in the back of my mind to do this,” said Kohout. “I decided it was time as I wanted the freedom to operate the way I preferred. I have a hands-on approach with patients and want to be very involved in their therapy sessions.”
The new clinic location is easy to spot on 4th Street with its lime green awnings. The space has been totally renovated and the day I visited new mirrors were going up on the wall and Kohout was already seeing patients.
He is a Kenesaw Nebraska native having graduated from Kenesaw High School in 2000. He went on to graduate from Doane College in 2004, upon which he entered PT school at UNMC graduating in 2007.
He then spent some time as a traveling physical therapist with stints in Oregon, Colorado and Lexington, Nebraska. Following that he spent three years in the Los Angeles area in an orthopedic residency on the physical therapy side of things followed by a fellowship in sports rehabilitation with a manual therapy emphasis.
That’s why when you look at his business card, his name is followed by the following designations PT, DPT, OCS, SCS, FAAOMPT. You can ask him what they all mean, but to me it means he’s studied and earned a lot of professional designations so he’s got to be pretty good at what he does.
Hours for Kohout Physical Therapy will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment and you can reach the new clinic by calling 402-745-6399 or emailing mkohout@kohoutphysicaltherapy.com. The clinic will accept all insurance plans. He is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association, Nebraska Physical Therapy Association and the American Academy of Orthopedic Manual Physical Therapists.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity that this presents,” said Kohout. “Every therapy session will be personalized for patients and will be tailored to what the patient needs to get back on the road to full health. Nothing will be missed, and I will be hand-on with the patients’ exercises. I don’t believe in standing on the side and just watching.”
“This will also give me more opportunities to contribute back to the community,” he added. “We have enjoyed living here in York.”
Kohout and his wife Erica, who he met while at Doane College, have two children, Keila who is 8 years old and Kage who is seven. Erica is an English teacher at York High School and is the daughter of Tom and the late Kande Lindburg of Hordville, Nebraska.
We’d like to extend a Business Beat welcome to Kohout Physical Therapy as a new member of the York business community. Congratulations and we look for Kohout Physical Therapy to be around for a long, long time.
New home for online boutique
Jessica Byrne remembers the early days of her Pretty Little Distraction Boutique in 2017 when she was operating out of a spare bedroom in the home she shared with her husband Wally, who is an Edward Jones representative here in York.
She had been working at a marketing manager for Crete Carriers for the past year and had been driving back and forth to Lincoln. But the couple was expecting their first child and she knew that daily commute wasn’t going to fit their new parenting lifestyle.
“It had always been in the back of my mind about opening a store or boutique but then I decided to look at the option of online,” said Byrne. “I did about six months of research and I launched Pretty Little Distraction Boutique in July of 2017.”
And now that effort which began in a spare bedroom recently moved to a warehouse space in downtown York with over 6,000 square feet with one full-time and six part-time employees besides Byrne. And all the boutique’s sales are still all online.
“Pretty Little Distraction specializes in women’s boutique clothing,” said Byrne. “My goal is always to find pieces that work for any age, keeping you trendy no matter what stage of life you are in as my customers range from 16 to 76.”
“I look for clothing that has what I call Midwest flair,” she added. “Items that can be worn for work or casual and that can be worn for many seasons.” Her merchandise mix also includes women’s shoes, makeup and jewelry.
The new warehouse location is the third location she has had since launching out of her home as the business continued to grow and prosper. All marketing is done digitally through Facebook, a website and a mobile app that was developed by CommentSold in September 2018.
“In March 2018 I signed on with the CommentSold company which is an inventory management system,” said Byrne. “I saw some significant growth after the mobile app launched and early that next year is when I hired my first employee and it’s just continued to grow.”
Byrne figures she has handled over 150 different brands over the past years but says she has about 15 regular companies that are tried and true. Before Covid, she would personally travel to Los Angeles to meet with company representatives. She felt she got a better feel for them and their merchandise rather than attending huge merchandise shows.
“I always hoped it would get this big and busy,” said Byrne in talking about the growth of her company. “It’s continually a learning process and we’ve sold items to customers in every 50 states and a few in Canada.”
Looks like Pretty Little Distraction Boutique is here to stay in York and Business Beat wishes Jessica continued success well into the future.
Cornerstone Bank announces promotion
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the promotion of the following officer of the Aurora branch, at their recent meeting:
Laura Johnson was named Central and West Region Vice-President of Cornerstone Bank. Johnson graduated from York College with a degree in Business Administration. She previously was employed at Cornerstone Bank from January, 2013 until June, 2017. After moving to Kansas in 2017, she was Senior Branch Manager for the Sunflower Bank in Salina, Kansas until the present time. Laura and her husband, Andrew, have one son and reside in York.
Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.
What the heck?
Did anyone notice someone running around downtown on Monday in their underwear? There was a pair of jeans lying next to the stop sign by the Kilgore Memorial Library. Either the jeans dropped out of someone’s laundry or else someone felt the need to go easy and breezy. I hope it was the former.