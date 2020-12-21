Big expansion planned for York Cold Storage, council says yes to CDBG loan

YORK – A major product expansion project is being planned for York Cold Storage which will result in 13 new full-time jobs.

And the city council has agreed to a $310,000 Community Development Block Grant that will assist in the $5 million endeavor.

The CDBG application was filed by Great West Petfood Holding Inc. (doing business as York Cold Storage).

This past week, York County Development Corporation Executive Director Lisa Hurley explained to the council that another previous CDBG loan is getting close to being paid off and that money can then be reallocated to this particular project.

She explained that this is a federal grant to the city which is then passed on to the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) which will then make the loan to Cold Storage. The payments will go back through SENDD and then those funds can be reallocated to yet another project in the future, in York.

“This is for just one piece of this project, this is a big project, one that is good for the community,” Hurley said.

Matt Spanjers, plant manager of York Cold Storage, said this project will be located in the old Tyson building, along Division Avenue. A 2,200 square-foot expansion will take place for that building.