Big expansion planned for York Cold Storage, council says yes to CDBG loan

YORK – A major product expansion project is being planned for York Cold Storage which will result in 13 new full-time jobs.
And the city council has agreed to a $310,000 Community Development Block Grant that will assist in the $5 million endeavor.
The CDBG application was filed by Great West Petfood Holding Inc. (doing business as York Cold Storage).
This past week, York County Development Corporation Executive Director Lisa Hurley explained to the council that another previous CDBG loan is getting close to being paid off and that money can then be reallocated to this particular project.
She explained that this is a federal grant to the city which is then passed on to the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) which will then make the loan to Cold Storage. The payments will go back through SENDD and then those funds can be reallocated to yet another project in the future, in York.
“This is for just one piece of this project, this is a big project, one that is good for the community,” Hurley said.
Matt Spanjers, plant manager of York Cold Storage, said this project will be located in the old Tyson building, along Division Avenue. A 2,200 square-foot expansion will take place for that building.
He said the processes inside will involve “quick freezing” and will “put people to work.”
Spanjers said the company in York continues to grow their employment figures – when it was sold to the current holding company, it employed 38 people and right now there are 70.
“And this will add another dozen,” Spanjers told the council.
“Our investment will be over $5 million,” Spanjers said. “”This (the CDBG loan) will allow us to take the next step.”
He said the end product will be pet food. “We signed a contract with a major pet food manufacturer and we will be making 20 million pounds of product a year. The company will use this product as an ingredient in their pet food product.”
The product will be mostly made of pork and poultry, he explained.
He said equipment has already been ordered and production will likely start by early summer.
“We are really excited,” Spanjers said. “This will be a great project. It will put people to work and we will be paying them well, too.”
“This is what that CDBG money is for,” added Mayor Barry Redfern.
The city council agreed unanimously for the loan to take place, which is required as the money passes through the city.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.