A York favorite son wins the Nobel Prize

YORK -- Robert Wilson, who grew up in York, has been awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize for Economics.
The honor went to Wilson and colleague Paul Milgrom.
“Bob grew up in York and was actually in my class (1955),” recalls York resident Gail Nordlund. “The Wilsons moved to Lincoln when Robert was a sophomore,” she said, “but he still considers York as his hometown because his roots are definitely here.”
Nordlund continued, “I visited him at Stanford about 10 years ago and got a tour of his campus where he teaches” and “have had the occasion to get together with him when he comes back” for family reunions.
“His brother Chuck lives in Lincoln” as a “retired physician and former Regent at Nebraska,” she said. “It certainly is a great story to have one of our own get the Nobel Prize.”
In a humorous angle to the story, Wilson had to walk across the street at 2 a.m. and wake up neighbor and co-winner Milgrom to tell him the big news.
The call came from Stockholm where it was the middle of the day, however it was deep in the night in California.
The official title of Wilson’s honor, presented by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, is: The 2020 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.
Wilson and Milgrom were selected, said the Academy, for “improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.”
This year’s Laureates have studied how auctions work. They have also used their insights to design new auction formats for goods and services that are difficult to sell in a traditional way, such as radio frequencies. Their discoveries have benefitted sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world.
People have always sold things to the highest bidder or bought them from whoever makes the cheapest offer. Nowadays, objects worth astronomical sums of money change hands every day in auctions, not only household objects, art and antiquities, but also securities, minerals and energy. Public procurements can also be conducted as auctions.
Using auction theory, researchers try to understand the outcomes of different rules for bidding and final prices, the auction format. The analysis is difficult, because bidders behave strategically, based on the available information. They take into consideration both what they know themselves and what they believe other bidders to know.
Wilson developed the theory for auctions of objects with a common value – a value which is uncertain beforehand but, in the end, is the same for everyone. Examples include the future value of radio frequencies or the volume of minerals in a particular area. Wilson showed why rational bidders tend to place bids below their own best estimate of the common value: they are worried about the winner’s curse – that is, about paying too much and losing out.
Milgrom formulated a more general theory of auctions that not only allows common values, but also private values that vary from bidder to bidder. He analyzed the bidding strategies in a number of well-known auction formats, demonstrating that a format will give the seller higher expected revenue when bidders learn more about each other’s estimated values during bidding.
Over time, societies have allocated ever more complex objects among users, such as landing slots and radio frequencies. In response, Milgrom and Wilson invented new formats for auctioning off many interrelated objects simultaneously, on behalf of a seller motivated by broad societal benefit rather than maximal revenue. In 1994, the US authorities first used one of their auction formats to sell radio frequencies to telecom operators. Since then, many other countries have followed suit.
“This year’s Laureates in Economic Sciences started out with fundamental theory and later used their results in practical applications, which have spread globally. Their discoveries are of great benefit to society,” says Peter Fredriksson, chair of the Prize Committee.
