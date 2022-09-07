Broncos sweep host softball tri

GRESHAM – The Centennial Broncos doubled their win total Tuesday evening after sweeping Centura-Central Valley and Wilber-Clatonia at their host softball tri in Gresham. Centennial opened by squeaking out a 7-6 win over CCV before downing the Wolverines 4-2 to close the day, improving their record to 4-11.

Centennial 7, Centura-Central Valley 6

The two teams stood all square at five runs apiece through three innings and were deadlocked at six after four, but the Broncos pitched a scoreless top of the fifth and walked it off in the home half for a 7-6 win.

Centennial tallied seven hits and got two knocks apiece from the junior trio of Savannah Horne, Rylee Menze and Ava Fischer. Fischer and Horne both doubled and singled, and drove in one run apiece.

Menze tallied two singles, while Ellie Tempel had the Broncos’ seventh hit and tallied an RBI. Kobie Kosek also drove in a run despite going hitless.

Horne and Menze stole two bases each as Centennial swiped seven bags as a team.

Horne tossed all five innings in the circle and allowed six runs, but five of them were unearned. The junior gave up five hits and issued a pair of walks with two strikeouts.

Centennial 4, Wilber-Clatonia 2

In the final game of the night, Centennial scored twice in the bottom of the first and led 4-0 after four before a pair of Wolverine runs in the fifth accounted for the 4-2 final.

Centennial won despite collecting just two hits on singles from Menze and Fischer. Fischer, Tempel and Horne recorded the Broncos’ three RBIs.

Horne picked up the win, tossing 2 1/3 hitless innings with four walks and five Ks. Fischer pitched the final 3 2/3 innings of relief, giving up a pair of unearned runs on two hits. She walked nobody and fanned six Wilber-Clatonia batters.