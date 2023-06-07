UTICA – There is a saying that speed kills; however you want to interpret that saying, Centennial junior speedster Savannah Horne used her gift to dominate the sprints in Class C this past year.

Her quickness also served her well on both the softball diamond and the basketball court.

Centennial head track coach Rob Johansen said that Horne’s work ethic and dedication was key to her success.

“The coaches are super proud of her hard work and dedication,” said Johnasen following the state track and field meet. “We have a pretty small list of girls that have won gold medals at state so this is pretty special for us.”

Horne blazed her way to state Class C titles in both the 100 and 200 meters races. She was also scheduled to run on the team’s qualifying 4x100 relay team, but the race was too close to the 100-meter finals and the coaches decided it was best she didn’t run.

Horne’s top time in the 100 was 12.27 seconds, which she ran at districts. Her time of 12.32 seconds at the Southern Nebraska Conference meet in Hebron broke a 47-year-old conference record.

In the 200 her top time was 25.49 seconds, and that came at the conference meet and also shattered a longstanding SNC record. Along with her state titles, she swept the 100 and 200 at both the conference and district level.

In fact, Horne did not lose a single finals race all season as she capped her undefeated campaign with a pair of Class C gold medals.

On the softball field Horne used her speed to lead the area in stolen bases with 25. She finished her junior campaign with a .361 average, 24 runs scored, 30 hits, 10 runs batted in and logged 85 innings on the mound while striking out 70 batters.

“Savannah was a dimensional player who could play wherever she was placed,” commented Broncos head coach Tori Homolka at the end of the season. “She was our lead-off hitter all year and found herself on base most of the time because of her speed.”

Savannah was a second-team all-SNC selection, a York News-Times All-Area pick and an honorable mention in the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald.

Her numbers on the basketball court were also solid as she averaged 7.6 points per game in 24 outings. Horne had a season high in points of 14, which she did twice against both Milford and Wilber-Clatonia, and she picked up nearly three rebounds a game.

She also averaged 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals, which would have been top 10 in the area.

She was a YNT all-area honorable mention selection at the end of the season.