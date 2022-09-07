Broncos get the sweep in Sandy Creek

FAIRFIELD – The Centennial Broncos won their third match in a row on Tuesday as they recorded the 3-0 sweep of the Sandy Creek Cougars in Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball.

Centennial (5-2) defeated the hosts 25-22, 25-29 and 25-14.

The Broncos finished the match with 34 kills as junior Karley Naber was the team leader with 10 kills on 25 of 28 swings. Sophomores Averie Stuhr and Catelynn Bargen had seven kills each with Stuhr 13 of 21 and Bargen 13 of 19. As a team the Broncos were 72 of 94 and ended the match with a .128 hitting percentage.

Centennial’s service game netted them 11 aces as Naber had four and Krislyn Green chipped in with three. The Broncos were 67 of 74 serving with a 90.5 serve percentage.

On defense senior Samara Reuther had 12 digs; sophomore Ella Wambold added 11 digs and had 29 set assists on 74 of 75 sets. Picking up nine digs each were Naber and Green.

At the net junior Cora Payne, Naber and senior Cambria Saunders each had two block assists.

The Broncos will be in Malcolm for the two-day Malcolm invite Thursday and Saturday.