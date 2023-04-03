BEAVER CROSSING – The Centennial Broncos scored their first runs of the baseball season and showed signs of life offensively, but Twin River improved to 4-2 with the 18-7 win Friday night in Beaver Crossing.

Centennial took their first lead of the season as they scored twice in the bottom of the first and the score stood that way until the Titans put up a five-spot in the top of third.

Twin River continued to build on their lead scoring four in the fourth, five in the fifth and four in the sixth. The game was called after six frames on the eight-run rule.

The Broncos had six hits as senior Connor Clouse had two and junior Ben Sams knocked a pair of hits and drove in three runs.

Centennial also got hits from freshman Ruger Webb, senior Shawn Rather and sophomore Devyn Slinky. All of the Bronco hits were singles.

Twin River was led by Conner Schnell with three hits and three runs batted in, while Braden Santos, Kolton Neujahr, Caden Jenkinson, Caleb Peterson and Paydon Rinkol all recorded two hits.

The Titans stroked three doubles in the win.

The Titan running game was in full swing as they stole 14 bases in the win. Senior Korbe Urkoski had four and Rinkol three. The Broncos had two steals, one each by Clouse and Webb.

Centennial committed nine errors in the loss which led to 15 unearned runs.

Slawnyk, Micah Richters and Bryson Hornbacher shared time on the mound.

Schnell, Jenkinson and Santos combined for the win.

Centennial (0-3) traveled to Fairbury on Monday night. They will cap the pre-holiday portion of their season with a game at Seward on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Twin River (4-2) 005 445 -18 15 4

Centennial (0-3) 200 122- 7 6 9